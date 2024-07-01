Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could the Lloyds share price top 60p in July?

Could the Lloyds share price top 60p in July?

Lloyds has enjoyed a brilliant performance this year. But could its share price go past 60p this month? This Fool explores.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds share price has been gaining serious momentum this year. It fell 1.2% in June, yet year to date it’s up 16.3%. If I’d invested in Lloyds instead of the FTSE 100, I’d be a happy investor. In 2024, the Footsie has climbed ‘just’ 5.4%.

But what could July have in store for the stock? Lloyds currently trades for 54.7p a share. Could we see it break the 60p barrier this month?

A volatile month ahead

To reach that milestone, that would mean its share price would have to rise a further 9.7%. That’s not impossible. But it’s incredibly unlikely.

That’s because we’re set for a potentially volatile month. We have the election coming up in the next few days (4 July). All major political polls have the Labour party as the front-runner to win. Nonetheless, a shock result could see the markets throw a tantrum.

That said, one positive is that both the Labour party and the Conservatives have laid out policies that look set to benefit banks, which could provide Lloyds with a boost.

However, there are other factors. For one, while inflation has fallen to the government’s 2% target, it remains a threat. What’s more, there’s also the Bank of England’s actions around interest rate cuts to consider. It seems the market is pricing in the first cut to come in August. That said, any signs of a delay would dent investor confidence and market sentiment.

Cheap as chips

But here at The Motley Fool, we don’t buy shares with only the short term in mind. I like to look past that. After all, the market has proved time and time again the best way to reap its rewards is to invest for the long term. By that, I mean at least five years. Ideally, it would be much longer.

So, do I see long-term value in Lloyds at its current price? Yes.

Its shares look cheap. They trade on just 7.5 times earnings. That’s way below the Footsie average of 11. Its price-to-book ratio is just 0.7, where 1 is considered fair value.

Its cheap share price also means a higher dividend yield. Today, the stock yields 5%. Again, that’s above the average of its Footsie peers (3.6%).

UK focus

There are a few other risks I see with Lloyds aside from short-term volatility. For example, it generates all of its revenues from the UK. I own shares in Footsie competitor HSBC given its diversification and investment in regions like Asia. Lloyds doesn’t offer this.

One for the future

But even so, I’m bullish on the UK bank. Lloyds may not reach 60p this month, but I’ll be holding on to the shares I own. I’m confident in the years to come we could see it surpass the 60p mark.

Analysts have a 12-month price target for the stock of 59.4p. With it looking like great value for money, I think now could be a smart time to consider buying some shares in the Footsie banking stalwart.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With demand for oil still rising, where could the BP share price be in 2029?

| James Beard

With oil consumption expected to peak in 2029, our writer considers what might happen to the BP share price over…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in a FTSE 250 tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a FTSE 250 index tracker fund helps investors grow their wealth on autopilot. But how much money have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The 10 highest dividend-yield FTSE 100 stocks of July 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The top 10 UK income stocks offer dividends as high as 10.2%. Explore and discover these leading FTSE 100 passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Lloyds shares as the FTSE 100 rallies?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100 is up by more than 12% since January 2024 as inflation falls to 2%, but is Lloyds…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shell’s share price is still down from its 12-month high, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price looks cheap compared to its peers, supported as it is by high profits, increased earnings forecasts and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A 9.5% yield but down 11%! Is this overlooked FTSE 100 stock an unmissable bargain?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight pays one of the highest dividends in the index, looks extremely undervalued to me, and has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The best FTSE 100 stocks of 2024… so far

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 is up 6.5% since the start of the year, but a look past the headlines reveals some…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

£15,000 in savings? 3 FTSE shares I’d buy to create lasting passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema takes a look at three passive income shares, with dividend yields above 5% that he believes investors should…

Read more »