Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 super-cheap passive income shares I’m eyeing up right now

2 super-cheap passive income shares I’m eyeing up right now

Jon Smith discusses two of his favourite passive income shares in the banking and property sectors, both featuring yields above 6%.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income shares sounds fancy. In reality, I’m just referring to stocks that pay out sustainable dividends. Over time, the cash these make can build a handy second income to my other job.

Ideally, I want to buy these stocks when they’re trading at a cheap level. That way, I can lock in a higher dividend yield than would be the case if their share prices were very high. Here are two ideas I’m looking at right now.

Rallying but still cheap

The first stock is NatWest Group (LSE:NWG). The UK banking group has a dividend yield of 6.44%. Over the past year, the stock’s jumped by 24%.

Some might think that this can’t be a cheap stock if it’s jumped by so much over the past year. I don’t accept this, mostly because my view is the stock’s still cheap. For example, the price-to-earnings ratio is still just 6.53. This is well below my benchmark figure of 10 that I assign for a fair value.

In my eyes, I should have bought the stock last year when it was even cheaper, but this doesn’t mean it can’t have value now.

The business is really starting to motor, with news earlier this week that it’s acquired J Sainsbury‘s bank. This adds £2.5bn of gross customer assets.

It’s also continuing to enjoy the financial benefits of high interest rates. In the Q1 results, the net interest margin hit 2.05%, which was 0.06% higher than Q4 2023.

Lower interest rates could be a hit to profitability over the coming year, and the margin could fall. This is a risk, but I don’t see rates falling anywhere near as low as we had during the pandemic.

A property play

Another option is the Urban Logistics REIT (LSE:SHED). The stock’s down 1% over the past year but has a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Again, I’m not flagging it up as cheap, based on the recent absolute share price performance. Rather, I’m comparing this to the net asset value (NAV). The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns a portfolio of property. Therefore, I can get a good feel for the NAV of the overall portfolio. The share price should track this fairly closely over the long term.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

At the moment, the share price is at a 26% discount to the latest NAV figure. I think this is partly due to the negative sentiment around commercial properties over the past couple of years. The warehousing and logistics units in the portfolio are used by businesses, but in the tough climate we’ve been in recently, demand has been lower than usual. This sluggishness is a risk going forward.

I don’t see this as a long-term problem, hence why I think it’s cheap right now. With the UK economy doing much better with inflation back at 2%, I think the next couple of years will have further economic recovery.

As a result, the income from the REIT should increase, helping to fuel dividend payments. Both income ideas are on my watchlist to buy when I have more free cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Here are brokers’ new price targets for Legal & General and National Grid shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

City analysts are generally very positive on National Grid shares. But they're not quite as bullish on the Legal &…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares are flying! Have I missed the boat?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor looks into whether or not BAE Systems shares are still a good buy for her portfolio after the…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

1 heavyweight FTSE 100 share I’d buy as London retakes its crown

| Ben McPoland

Some Footsie firms are extremely large, but that doesn't mean they couldn't get even bigger. Here's one such FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,127 National Grid shares to generate £250 of monthly passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

With a dividend yield of 6.5%, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how National Grid shares can generate a healthy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s newest member looks like a no-brainer to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she sees the newest member of the FTSE 100 as a great opportunity after its recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Empty Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d start earning a second income from scratch

| Paul Summers

Like the thought of earning extra cash tax free? Our writer explains what he'd do to begin earning passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Tesco’s share price still a bargain after rising 26% over a year?

| Simon Watkins

Recent results show Tesco is still growing its leading market share, and despite its share price gains this year, it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what the National Grid share price fall could mean for passive income investors

| Alan Oscroft

It's long been seen as one of the FTSE 100's best stocks for durable dividends. What does the recent National…

Read more »