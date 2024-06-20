Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 250 gem the next big thing in defence sector shares?

Is this FTSE 250 gem the next big thing in defence sector shares?

This FTSE 250 defence firm was founded by the MoD, has seen its order book and profits swell, and is still very undervalued.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250 firm QinetiQ (LSE: QQ) is a key player in testing and evaluation technology for military and civilian use.

It was formed in July 2001 when the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) split its Defence Evaluation and Research Agency. The smaller portion was rebranded as the Defence Science & Technology Laboratory, and the bigger portion became QinetiQ.

In 2003, it signed a 25-year agreement to provide the MoD with its technology. It also provides its services to other institutions and companies, including in the US through its Avantus business.

Soaring revenues and profits

None of us want to live in an increasingly dangerous world, but it looks like that is what we have. The Russia-Ukraine conflict rumbles on, as does the Israel-Hamas War, and China continues to threaten Taiwanese sovereignty.

In response to the growing threats, the UK recently committed to defence spending of at least 2.5% of its GDP each year by 2030. Just before this, NATO members pledged to increase theirs to 2%+ of their GDP as well.

Against this backdrop, QinetiQ’s 2024 results released on 12 June saw revenue jumping 21% year on year to £1.912bn from £1.58bn. This was ahead of expectations, as was underlying operating profit rising 20% to £215.2m from £178.9m.

Its order book increased to £1.74bn from £1.72bn, and underlying earnings per share rose 11% — to 29.4p from 26.5p.

Strong growth outlook

One risk in the firm is a failure in any of its key products, which can prove costly. Another is that the world suddenly becomes less dangerous, much as we would like to see that.

However, the firm expects high-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2025. It also forecasts around £2.4bn organic revenue at around a 12% margin by 2027.

Consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow by 10.7% a year to the end of 2027. Return on equity is forecast to be 17.6% by that time.

All this provides a solid basis for QinetiQ’s promised £100m share buyback this year, in my view. These tend to be supportive of share price gains.

Additionally beneficial for shareholders was the 7% increase in the full-year dividend.

Is there value left in the share price?

QinetiQ’s shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just 18 against a peer group average of 38.

discounted cash flow analysis shows it to be around 36% undervalued at its current price of £4.50. So, a fair price would be around £7.03.

There is no guarantee it will reach that level, of course. But it does underline to me that it still looks very good value, despite share price rise over the past year.

Will I buy it?

I already have shares in BAE Systems that I bought a long time ago at a much lower price. Buying another company in the same sector would disrupt the risk-reward balance of my portfolio, which I will not do.

However, if I did not have this position I would absolutely buy QinetiQ shares today. In my view, it has excellent growth prospects, which should power share price gains.

These should also drive dividend payments higher over time, I think.

In short, I think this firm could well be the next big thing in defence sector shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s what the National Grid share price fall could mean for passive income investors

| Alan Oscroft

It's long been seen as one of the FTSE 100's best stocks for durable dividends. What does the recent National…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

£6,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £500 monthly passive income

| Mark David Hartley

With careful planning and patience, it’s not hard to earn a passive income with UK shares. Here’s one way to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim for a second income of £1,000 a month, with just £10 a day

| Alan Oscroft

How much do we need to build a decent second income? With enough time, we could do it with a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 12% in a month, is this the FTSE 250’s most overlooked gem?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks Kainos is one of the most overlooked FTSE 250 gems. Here's why he thinks the future could…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to consider buying before July [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

A top FTSE 250 stock to consider buying for rapid dividend growth!

| Royston Wild

Looking for dividend shares to target a lifetime of passive income? Here's a FTSE 250 growth stock that could provide…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider buying National Grid shares like there’s no tomorrow!

| Royston Wild

Investor appetite for National Grid shares remains lacklustre following the dividend rebasement and rights issue. But I think they may…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks I reckon could benefit from the upcoming general election

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the general election hurtles towards us, this Fool wonders which UK stocks could benefit, and focuses on three picks…

Read more »