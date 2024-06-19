Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Greggs shares: a tasty option for a Stocks and Shares ISA today?

Greggs shares: a tasty option for a Stocks and Shares ISA today?

Greggs shares have had a great run in recent years. However, Edward Sheldon believes that they can continue to deliver attractive returns.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have been a fabulous investment over the long term. Over the last 10 years, they’ve risen about 475% and also paid regular dividends.

Should investors consider buying them for their Stocks and Shares ISAs today? I think so. Here’s why.

A great business

Whenever I analyse a company, I look at its ‘quality’ before zooming in on the valuation.

I ideally want to see a strong competitive advantage, a solid level of growth, a high level of profitability, and a robust balance sheet.

Over the long term, companies with these attributes tend to be good investments, even if their valuations are a little high to begin with.

If you are a long-term investor, buying shares in a good business is more important than valuation.

Fundsmith Equity portfolio manager Terry Smith

Looking at Greggs, it ticks a lot of boxes on the quality front.

Its strong brand is a competitive advantage. Across the UK, people know Greggs well (it’s the leading food-to-go brand according to YouGov‘s Brand Index). And the brand has become synonymous with good-value takeaway food.

As for growth, it’s impressive. Over the last five years, Greggs’ revenue has climbed about 80%. This year, City analysts expect top-line growth of about 12%.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) – a key measure of profitability – is also impressive. If we exclude the 2020 pandemic year, it averaged 22% between 2018 and 2023. This means the company has a lot of profits to compound.

Finally, the company has a solid balance sheet that should support its growth strategy.

Overall, I see Greggs as a very good business.

Not cheap though

Now, looking at the valuation, the shares aren’t particularly cheap today.

At present, analysts expect Greggs to generate earnings per share of 134p this year and 149p in 2025. So, at today’s share price, the forward-looking P/E ratio is about 21, falling to 19 using next year’s earnings forecast.

These earnings multiples are well above the market average. However, they’re not unreasonable given the quality of the company, in my view.

I think the shares are capable of generating solid returns going forward, despite this above-average valuation.

It’s worth noting that the dividend yield is about 2.4% today. This could help to boost returns.

Worth buying?

Of course, there are risks to consider with a food-on-the-go company like this.

One is market saturation. Greggs is already on a lot of high streets across the country. I have two within a five-minute walk of my house! Can it keep expanding at the same rate as in the past?

Another is consumer tastes and preferences. We keep hearing about how GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy are changing eating habits. Could these drugs have an impact on demand for steak bakes and doughnuts? Possibly.

All things considered though, I believe this stock has a lot of appeal. I think investors should consider buying it today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall
Investing Articles

4 reasons I’d still buy National Grid shares in a heartbeat despite the recent wobble!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As National Grid shares plunged on the news of a right issue, I’m not flinching, and reckon it's a top…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

After gaining 45% in 12 months, is the Amazon share price now overvalued?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks the Amazon share price might be too high. While the long-term future of the business looks bright,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 hot dividend stocks I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer reckons these two dividend stocks could help her bag juicy dividends for years to come and explains why.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

2 dividend-paying penny shares I’d happily own

| Christopher Ruane

These two penny shares have caught our writer's eye for a combination of income prospects now and business growth potential…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share looks like a bargain to me!

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share has seen its price tumble due to chaotic local economic conditions in a key market. But…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares to profit from the AI stock surge?

| Alan Oscroft

Fancy some tech stock growth? Want to snap up a bit of the AI action? Scottish Mortgage shares might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try to turn a £20K ISA into a high-yield machine producing £2,290 of passive income next year!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains an approach to investing his ISA in high-yield shares, including investment trusts. He hopes they could boost…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

My top UK lithium stock to consider buying now

| Muhammad Cheema

Even though lithium prices plunged in late 2023, Muhammad Cheema still thinks Rio Tinto is a great stock to consider…

Read more »