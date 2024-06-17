Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I think the Lloyds share price could hit a 5-year high in 2024

Here’s why I think the Lloyds share price could hit a 5-year high in 2024

It’s up 13.5% so far in 2024, and reaching new highs. But where might the Lloyds Bank share price go in the second half of 2024?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price set a four-year high in May, at 57.4p.

For a new five-year high, it would have to eclipse the 73.7p of late 2019, just before the 2020 stock market crash.

That would mean a 36% rise. Already up 13.5% so far in 2024, that could be a bit of a stretch. But I think there’s a decent chance of it happening, and I want to explain why.

Second wind

Lloyds shares have gone off the boil a bit since reaching that 2024 high. They seem to scrape around the 55p level, but just can’t stay above it.

Still, that can happen when a stock is enjoying a bit of a recovery. We can reach a point where investors take a bit of their profit off the table, and the share price can pause a little.

We saw it with Rolls-Royce Holdings earlier in the year after its huge 2023 climb was followed by a bit of weakness. But it’s started back up again.

So can Lloyds emulate Rolls-Royce and get the bulls running again? I’d say it very much has valuation in its favour.

Super cheap

Lloyds shares are on a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 6.4 based on 2023 earnings, and that’s well under half the FTSE 100‘s long-term average.

It looks like profits will fall this year, after a weak first quarter. But forecasts show earnings rising strongly again from 2025 onwards.

They’d put the P/E at about 7.3 for 2025, dropping as low as 6.4 again in 2024.

As an aside, the Rolls-Royce forward P/E stands at 32. It’s perhaps unfair to compare an aero engineer with a bank. But they’re both big favourites with UK private investors. And the same sentiment might just be there.

Share price rise

A new five-year high would push the forward 2025 Lloyds P/E to only 9.9. I’d still rate that as cheap. And the 2026 multiple would only reach 8.7.

We’re looking at a forecast dividend yield of 5.5% this year, up to 7% by 2026. So I really do think the valuation momentum is there. It just might need a bit of a nudge to get it moving.

And might that nudge come with an interest rate cut?

Most of the smart money would probably be on a cut by the autumn.

Margins vs property

That should slice into the banks’ lending margins. But Lloyds is the UK’s biggest mortgage lender so any easing of pressure on the housing market could be a big boost. And I reckon I see plenty of pent-up demand.

This is all speculative, and Lloyds does face some uphill struggles.

It’s had to make a provision of £450m related to motor finance troubles, and we don’t know where that will end. Stubborn interest rates could push the Lloyds share price own again too. And it might even go sub-50p again.

But that new five-year high by the end of 2024? I see a good chance of it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £15k into this FTSE 250 stock in 2008, I’d have over £1.26m today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This multi-billion-pound business has created plenty of millionaires over the last 16 years, but can it repeat this performance?

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares I’ve bought for the next decade!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think these UK dividend shares can amplify my long-term passive income, and could even be on track to becoming…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have staged a recovery lately, powered by the public and private growth stocks held in the portfolio.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

9.9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant bargain?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This leading British enterprise looks like a delicious deal for passive income, trading at a low multiple while offering a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in a FTSE 100 tracker fund 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a FTSE 100 index fund is a terrific way to start building wealth passively with minimum effort. But…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Scottish Mortgage share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price is up 30% over the past 12 months, outperforming the index. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £10 a day could create passive income of £27,573 a year!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd build a sizeable passive income portfolio over time by investing a tenner a day in…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Greggs shares two years ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wishes he'd bought Greggs shares two years ago and wonders whether the FTSE 250 stock still offers the…

Read more »