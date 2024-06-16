Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Would the Lloyds share price be higher if the bank was listed in the US?

Would the Lloyds share price be higher if the bank was listed in the US?

The Lloyds share price has surged since the beginning of the year, but it still trades at a huge discount to its US peers like JPMorgan.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

American investors can buy Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) stock through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). But what if the bank’s primary listing was in the US? How much higher would the Lloyds share price be?

US listings

As noted, American investors can buy Lloyds ADRs. These are dollar-denominated and NYSE-listed with The Bank of New York Mellon as the depositary.

American investors can also purchase shares of the bank listed in the UK depending on what their brokerages offer. However, this may be more expensive than buying the ADRs because of exchange rate costs.

While I haven’t heard any rumours that Lloyds would shift its primary listing to the US, some other UK companies are doing so.

Ashtead Group — the FTSE 100 industrial equipment provider — is the latest company to reportedly consider shifting its primary listing there. It would be following in the footsteps of Flutter, Ferguson, and CRH.

Why do firms seek US listings?

There are several reasons companies might look to list in the US. First of all, it’s a larger capital market. In fact, it’s the largest and most liquid capital market in the world with access to a broader base of institutional and retail investors.

This often translates into stronger valuations. Stocks listed in the US tend to trade at higher multiples — like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio — than they do in the UK.

It’s also the case that the US regulatory environment can be considered favourable, especially for growth-focused firms.

Likewise, the US market may offer more visibility, and American investors tend to be more familiar with certain growth industries, like biotech.

If Lloyds listed in America

Some British companies leaving the FTSE 350 and listing in the US tend to have businesses that are more oriented to the US economy.

That’s certainly not the case with Lloyds, which is so UK-focused that it’s often considered a barometer for the health of the UK economy.

However, the slow trend of UK firms opting to list in the US might eventually escalate into a significant exodus.

So what if Lloyds were listed there? Well, it’s currently trading at eight times earnings. Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s trading at 12.1 times and Goldman Sachs at 17.8 times.

I’d add here that Lloyds is expected to grow earnings faster than both these American banks in the coming years.

It’s certainly likely that the so-called ‘valuation gap’ would be smaller, and Lloyds would trade with higher multiples.

With a JPMorgan-matching P/E ratio of 12.1, Lloyds shares would be worth the equivalent of nearly 90p.

However, there are caveats. Global investors tend to be cautious when in comes to UK-focused stocks because our economy has been stagnating. Moreover, Lloyds doesn’t have an investment arm, and this makes it less diversified and potentially more risky than JPMorgan.

The bottom line

As a UK-focused bank, I’d be shocked to see Lloyds join the exodus any time soon. However, stranger things have happened.

If it were to happen, I’d expect Lloyds to trade at a modest discount to its US peers, but at a premium to the current share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could create lasting passive income

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to passive income, the most important thing is buying shares in companies that can keep performing well…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

As the Raspberry Pi share price soars, is it set to be a great UK growth success?

| Alan Oscroft

What’s a super successful UK stock market IPO? It’s one we’ve just had, as the Raspberry Pi share price reaches…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Value Shares

Down 50%, this FTSE dividend stock looks like a steal to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock’s been crushed if not quite left for dead. However, Edward Sheldon believes it's capable of a big…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Where is the next millionaire-maker Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

It is very hard to spot the next big winner like Nvidia stock. But this Fool thinks there are some…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 10% in a week! What’s wrong with the Legal & General Group share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General Group share price has fallen yet again. Harvey Jones is tempted to respond by loading up…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With a forward P/E of 3.28x, could this FTSE 250 stock make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the cheapest stocks on the index. Our writer explores why this is and…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

5 simple steps to build a £1,000 a month passive income portfolio

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sets out an actionable five-step plan to generate £12k a year in passive income through investing in high-quality…

Read more »