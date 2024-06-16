Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a forward P/E of 3.28x, could this FTSE 250 stock make me rich?

With a forward P/E of 3.28x, could this FTSE 250 stock make me rich?

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the cheapest stocks on the index. Our writer explores why this is and explains why he’s keeping a close eye on developments.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 250 stock Bank of Georgia (LSE:BGEO) have fallen 24.6% over the past month. And this means the fast-growing, Tbilisi-based bank is currently trading at just 3.28 times forward earnings.

It’s among the cheapest banks on the FTSE 350 — if not the cheapest.

So, could this stock make me rich?

Well, I’ve been following Bank of Georgia closely and I sold my holdings some time ago because I was worried about political unrest.

And despite the share price falling, and the very attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, I’m not buying again yet.

Here’s why.

It’s political

The three biggest Georgian stocks listed in the UK — Bank of Georgia, TBC Group, and Georgia Capital — have tanked over the past month. It’s nothing specific to banking either — Georgia Capital is a privately-held real estate investment and development company.

The issue is political. Parliamentary elections will be held in October and the country has become increasingly polarised, partially because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the influx of Russians — including draft dodgers — hanging around Tbilisi.

The vast quantity of anti-Russian graffiti in the capital is testament to this highly-charged sentiment.

The incumbent ruling party, the Georgian Dream, has been in power for over a decade and has been accused of not being firm enough on Russia. The counter-argument is that relatively small Georgia can’t afford to anger its warmongering neighbour and largest trading partner.

Tensions boiled over

Tensioned boiled over in April and May as the Georgian Dream pushed forward with its ‘foreign agents’ law. The law obliges organisations that receive more than 20% of their funding from overseas sources to register as “agents of foreign influence”.

Opponents claim that the law seeks to stifle dissent and stigmatise those criticising the government in the run-up to the election, and thousands took to the streets in protest.

As investors often seek stability, it’s unsurprising that Georgian stocks have sunk. Many fear that this unrest will carry on through to the election when the country will decide between the growth-focused, but Moscow-appeasing, Georgia Dream, and a pro-EU coalition that has its own baggage.

Will it get cheaper?

Bank of Georgia is an attractively priced stock. It’s currently trading at 3.28 times projected earnings for 2024, 3.07 times earnings for 2025, and 2.73 times earnings for 2026. It’s hard to find a cheaper stock, especially one that’s growing earnings year after year.

The stock also has an amazing price-to-earnings to growth (PEG) ratio — somewhere around 0.3. That’s very appealing, especially when coupled with the 7.14% dividend yield.

However, I’m concerned there could be more volatility before the election. It’s not clear what the best outcome is for the country and commentary can be very misleading.

It’s a stock worth keeping a very close eye on. I believe finding the right entry point could help me build wealth over the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could create lasting passive income

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to passive income, the most important thing is buying shares in companies that can keep performing well…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

As the Raspberry Pi share price soars, is it set to be a great UK growth success?

| Alan Oscroft

What’s a super successful UK stock market IPO? It’s one we’ve just had, as the Raspberry Pi share price reaches…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Value Shares

Down 50%, this FTSE dividend stock looks like a steal to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock’s been crushed if not quite left for dead. However, Edward Sheldon believes it's capable of a big…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Where is the next millionaire-maker Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

It is very hard to spot the next big winner like Nvidia stock. But this Fool thinks there are some…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 10% in a week! What’s wrong with the Legal & General Group share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General Group share price has fallen yet again. Harvey Jones is tempted to respond by loading up…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

5 simple steps to build a £1,000 a month passive income portfolio

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sets out an actionable five-step plan to generate £12k a year in passive income through investing in high-quality…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £60k in a SIPP to target a 7% yield in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise on the power of a SIPP to generate a sustainable, lucrative, passive income stream…

Read more »