Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Where is the next millionaire-maker Nvidia stock?

Where is the next millionaire-maker Nvidia stock?

It is very hard to spot the next big winner like Nvidia stock. But this Fool thinks there are some telltale things to look out for.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every decade, a handful of emerging growth companies see their share prices skyrocket, making some early investors millionaires. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is the most recent high-profile example.

Now, let me start by stating the obvious: it’s very difficult to predict when and where the next big winner will emerge. However, I believe there are patterns we can observe and lessons we can learn.

Here, I’ll touch upon a few of these in the hope that they will help me identify top growth stocks.

Founder-led trailblazers

The first thing to note about big winners is that they’re usually firms operating in emerging industries undergoing huge growth. Second, they’re more often than not led by founders.

We can see this pattern with some of the big tech winners emerging from each decade (with some overlap) from the 1970s onwards:

  • 1970s: Intel
  • Mega-trend: PC revolution and semiconductor boom
  • Led by founders Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore
  • 1986-1990s: Microsoft
  • Mega-trend: PC software and the rise of the Windows operating system
  • Led by founder Bill Gates
  • 1997-2010s: Amazon
  • Mega-Trend: E-commerce boom and the rise of cloud computing
  • Founder-led by Jeff Bezos

Moving into the 2010s and 2020s, we have Nvidia, whose visionary founder-CEO Jensen Huang capitalised on the massive emerging trends of artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing.

There are other examples, including video-streaming pioneer Netflix (Reed Hastings) and electric vehicle trailblazer Tesla (Elon Musk led the firm’s initial round of investment funding in 2004).

A deep moat

Every successful company needs a clear competitive advantage (or moat), and Nvidia has several. One that stands out to me is the network effect it benefits from, where its products increase in value as the number of users grows.

Specifically, CUDA, its leading software development platform, allows programmers to leverage the power of its graphics processing units (GPUs) for general-purpose computing. This includes tasks in AI, machine learning, and scientific computing.

As more developers adopt CUDA, this drives more users towards Nvidia GPUs because they are optimised for CUDA. This ultimately reinforces the platform’s leading position, creating a powerful network effect.

While customers are locked into the Nvidia ecosystem today, that might change as the AI landscape evolves. New technologies could emerge that challenge the company’s dominance. This is a potential risk.

Trojan horses

Finally, it’s striking how many huge winners morphed into something else over time, driven by management’s anticipation of future trends.

For example, Netflix started as a DVD rental business before pivoting towards streaming. Amazon originally sold books online, but much of its value today is in cloud computing.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has transitioned from computer graphics cards into a world leader in AI computing.

My Foolish takeaway

Looking at my own portfolio today, I see some of these themes and patterns playing out.

Led by co-founder George Kurtz, CrowdStrike is benefitting from a cybersecurity mega-trend. The firm’s platform filters over 1trn threat data points daily, allowing it to refine its machine learning models. This is attracting more customers and data, creating a virtuous cycle.

Meanwhile, founder-led MercadoLibre, which is morphing into a fintech powerhouse outside of just e-commerce, is also benefitting from powerful network effects.

Ultimately, we don’t know where the next millionaire-maker is hiding, but I’d bet it will possess many of the features highlighted here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in CrowdStrike, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, CrowdStrike, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could create lasting passive income

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to passive income, the most important thing is buying shares in companies that can keep performing well…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

As the Raspberry Pi share price soars, is it set to be a great UK growth success?

| Alan Oscroft

What’s a super successful UK stock market IPO? It’s one we’ve just had, as the Raspberry Pi share price reaches…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Value Shares

Down 50%, this FTSE dividend stock looks like a steal to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock’s been crushed if not quite left for dead. However, Edward Sheldon believes it's capable of a big…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 10% in a week! What’s wrong with the Legal & General Group share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General Group share price has fallen yet again. Harvey Jones is tempted to respond by loading up…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With a forward P/E of 3.28x, could this FTSE 250 stock make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the cheapest stocks on the index. Our writer explores why this is and…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

5 simple steps to build a £1,000 a month passive income portfolio

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sets out an actionable five-step plan to generate £12k a year in passive income through investing in high-quality…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £60k in a SIPP to target a 7% yield in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise on the power of a SIPP to generate a sustainable, lucrative, passive income stream…

Read more »