Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I be watching the easyJet share price this summer?

Should I be watching the easyJet share price this summer?

With the summer holidays in full swing, many investors will be thinking about the easyJet share price, so is there an opportunity for further growth?

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As summer approaches, many investors are turning their attention to the travel sector, particularly airlines that stand to benefit from the surge in holiday bookings. One such company is easyJet (LSE: EZJ), the well-known, low-cost airline that operates extensively across Europe. But should investors be keeping a close eye on the easyJet share price this summer?

A strong comeback

The past few years have been turbulent for the aviation industry, since the Covid-19 pandemic grounded flights and decimated revenues. However, easyJet’s recent financial performance suggests it’s making a strong comeback. The company has again become profitable this year, a significant milestone in its recovery journey.

In its latest earnings report, easyJet posted a net profit of £374m over the last year. Moreover, with a gross margin of 32.91% and a net profit margin of 4.27%, it is demonstrating its ability to control costs effectively—a crucial factor for any budget carrier.

Valuation

Another reason to investigate the share price is its current valuation. A discounted cashflow calculation (DCF) suggests that the stock is trading at 6.6% below its estimated fair value. While this discount isn’t as steep as some other opportunities in the market, it still indicates that easyJet might be undervalued, offering potential upside for investors expecting some momentum in the sector.

For me, easyJet’s growth forecast is more compelling. Analysts predict that the company’s earnings will grow by an impressive 14.26% per year. As more people book summer holidays after years of restrictions, the airline is clearly well-positioned to benefit.

Furthermore, the consensus among analysts is overwhelmingly positive. They collectively forecast that easyJet’s stock price will rise by a substantial 45.5% from its current level. Such strong agreement among analysts is relatively rare and suggests a high level of confidence in the company’s prospects.

Risks

Investors often worry about the financial health of airlines, given their high fixed costs and vulnerability to external shocks. However, easyJet appears to be on solid footing.

That said, it’s worth noting that the company’s balance sheet does carry some debt. Its debt-to-equity ratio stands at 89.6%, which isn’t insignificant. However, this level of debt isn’t unusual in the capital-intensive airline industry, and easyJet’s profitability suggests it can handle its debt obligations comfortably.

The easyJet share price

When considering the share price, it’s crucial to look at its performance relative to the industry and broader market. Over the past year, the stock has been essentially flat, returning just 0.3%. While this might seem disappointing, it’s significantly better than the UK airlines industry, which saw an average decline of 18.2% over the same period.

However, easyJet did underperform the overall UK market, which returned 5.5%. This suggests that while it is outpacing industry peers, it hasn’t yet fully participated in the broader market’s gains. As travel continues to rebound, there’s potential to close this gap.

Overall

So, should investors be watching the share price this summer? To me, the answer leans towards yes. The company’s return to profitability and strong growth forecasts make it an intriguing prospect. Its potential undervaluation and excellent balance sheet add to the appeal.

For investors willing to accept the inherent volatility of airline stocks, easyJet’s share price is certainly one to watch this summer. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 share I’d buy to target a 500% return!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share has leapt from 676p in 2004 to £98.20 today. Our writer Royston Wild explains why it…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

Is this unloved FTSE 100 hero about to make investors rich all over again?

| Mark David Hartley

Investors loved this FTSE 100 stock just a few years ago, but things took a turn for the worse. This…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Passive income powerhouses! 3 FTSE stocks I’d consider buying for rising dividends

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks three under-the-radar UK shares that boast excellent records of returning increasing amounts of passive income to their…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I reckon Scottish Mortgage shares could be one of the best bargains on the FTSE 100!

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares are warming up, but this Fool still thinks they look like great value. He's keen to add…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds’ share price may crash!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds Banking Group share price is starting to head lower again. Could this be the beginning of a correction…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

With the BT share price soaring, where does the Footsie stalwart go next?

| Charlie Keough

BT was one of the FTSE 100's top performers in May. But with its share price gaining momentum, where's it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How long does it take to become a millionaire using a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

The average Stocks and Shares ISA has returned 9.64% a year over the last decade. That turns a £1,000 monthly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 exciting growth stock to buy for the long run in June

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Moderna have more than doubled since mid-November. Here's why this writer thinks it's now a stock to buy…

Read more »