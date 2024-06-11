Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How long does it take to become a millionaire using a Stocks and Shares ISA?

How long does it take to become a millionaire using a Stocks and Shares ISA?

The average Stocks and Shares ISA has returned 9.64% a year over the last decade. That turns a £1,000 monthly investment into £1m after 25 years.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having £1,000,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA might seem like an impossible dream. And while nothing is guaranteed, but the reality is that it might be more attainable than it sounds. 

According to HMRC, there are over 4,000 ISA millionaires already. So what does someone like me have to do to join them?

9.64%

Historically, the average Stocks and Shares ISA has managed an annual return of 9.64% per year. There are no guarantees that will continue, but at that rate, the amount an investor needs to deposit to reach £1,000,000 isn’t that high.

At that rate, investing £1,000 each month for 25 years results in a portfolio worth £1,186,480. That’s a long time, but the process can be accelerated with larger deposits.

The maximum contribution for an ISA is £20,000 per year. Compounding that much each year at the average rate from a Stocks and Shares ISA generates £1,000,000 tax-free within 18 years.

A 9.64% annual return is enough to turn a £500 monthly investment into £978,155 over 30 years. But the question for investors is where the returns come from. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Investment returns

There are essentially two ways for investments to generate returns. Profits can increase, or the amount investors are willing to pay for the same earnings can go up.

Diploma (LSE:DGE) is a good example of both factors working together. Over the last 10 years, shares in the FTSE 100 conglomerate are up 549%.

Diploma EPS 2014-23


Created at TradingView

This is partly the result of the company’s earnings per share (EPS) growing. Driven by increased revenues, Diploma’s EPS has gone from 31.4p to 90.7p during the last decade. 

At the same time, investors are willing to buy the stock at a higher multiple than they were before. The stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has gone from 22 in 2014 to 47 today.

Diploma P/E ratio 2014-23

Created at TradingView

Investment

Investors who bought shares in Diploma have done exceptionally well over the last decade. But past performance doesn’t guarantee future success and the question today is how things will look going forward. 

The outlook is probably mixed. The company’s earnings could well continue to grow, but the stock’s P/E ratio is unlikely to keep expanding from here.

Diploma’s earnings growth has been built on making acquisitions. While opportunities to keep doing this this will eventually subside, I think there’s a long time until this happens.

By contrast, the stock already trades at a high P/E ratio, making it riskier than it was a decade ago. It’s probably more likely to contract than to expand, which will slow down earnings-driven growth.

Aiming for a million

Diploma’s returns are unlikely to be as impressive in the future as they have been over the last 10 years. But it could still be a very good stock to own if its growth prospects are as good as they look.

Investing £1,000 per month at an average annual return of 9.64% generates a portfolio worth £1,000,000 within 25 years. There are no guarantees here, but Diploma could be a good place to start.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Passive income powerhouses! 3 FTSE stocks I’d consider buying for rising dividends

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks three under-the-radar UK shares that boast excellent records of returning increasing amounts of passive income to their…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I reckon Scottish Mortgage shares could be one of the best bargains on the FTSE 100!

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares are warming up, but this Fool still thinks they look like great value. He's keen to add…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds’ share price may crash!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds Banking Group share price is starting to head lower again. Could this be the beginning of a correction…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

With the BT share price soaring, where does the Footsie stalwart go next?

| Charlie Keough

BT was one of the FTSE 100's top performers in May. But with its share price gaining momentum, where's it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 exciting growth stock to buy for the long run in June

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Moderna have more than doubled since mid-November. Here's why this writer thinks it's now a stock to buy…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are NatWest shares really the bargain they seem on paper?

| Charlie Keough

While NatWest shares look cheap as chips, is this really the case? This Fool reckons so and here, he explains…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

3 UK shares that have sneakily trebled in 5 years!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at three UK shares that have absolutely soared in recent years. What's been going so…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s company has 50% of its portfolio invested in Apple! Should I do the same?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Warren Buffett is a big investor in Apple. But the company's growth might not be as high as over the…

Read more »