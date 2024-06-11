Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 250 share I’d buy to target a 500% return!

A FTSE 250 share I’d buy to target a 500% return!

This FTSE 250 share has leapt from 676p in 2004 to £98.20 today. Our writer Royston Wild explains why it could have even further to go.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in FTSE 250 shares can be a wild ride. But over the long term, picking shares from the UK’s second-tier share index can be a highly profitable strategy.

Hargreaves Lansdown analysts have been crunching the numbers. And their research shows that the index has provided a return of almost 500% over the past 20 years.

Returns of different UK share indices since 2014.
Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

This is ahead of the FTSE 100‘s return of around 300% over the period. It also beats the FTSE All-Share, FTSE Small Cap, and FTSE AIM categories.

Is investing in FTSE 250 shares still a good idea today?

Pros and cons

Well this strategy has its advantages and its disadvantages.

The FTSE 250 has less of an international flavour than the Footsie. So its performance is closely linked to that of the domestic economy, which is a problem as Britain’s GDP struggles for traction.

The FTSE 100 also has a higher concentration of stable companies with market-leading positions, multiple revenue streams, and robust balance sheets than the FTSE 250. This helps the index perform more strongly during economic downturns.

On the other hand, the medium-sized companies that dominate the FTSE 250 often have more room for growth compared to the larger, more established Footsie businesses. What’s more, because it comprises a broader range of sectors that the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 can be a more effective way for investors to manage risk.

A top FTSE 250 stock

I believe that creating a diverse portfolio of shares from both indexes is an effective way to balance risk with opportunity. It’s a strategy I myself have pursued through regular investment in my Individual Savings Account (ISA) and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

At this moment, I’m looking for more FTSE 250 shares to buy. And Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is near the top of my shopping list. I think it could be one of my best bets to achieve a 500% return in the coming decades.

Past performance isn’t a guarantee of future success. But the business has grown its share price by a stunning 1,350% during the past 20 years. I’m confident it will continue rising strongly, too, as it expands its global store estate.

The company has 535 stores on its books today, and plans 30 new openings this year alone to capitalise on the fantasy boom. It is also investing heavily in the fast-growing online channel, and launched a new website back in October.

I’m also excited by Games Workshop’s plans to accelerate licencing of its Warhammer intellectual property. In particular, a film and TV deal it recently signed with Amazon has the potential to supercharge royalty revenues and sales of its traditional tabletop games and miniatures.

On the downside, Games Workshop shares trade on a meaty price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.3 times. This sort of valuation could trigger a share price slide if trading news begins to spook investors.

Even accounting for this, I believe the FTSE 250 company remains a great buy for long-term investors like me. I even believe it could be promoted to the FTSE 100 elite index eventually.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Games Workshop Group Plc, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Should I be watching the easyJet share price this summer?

| Gordon Best

With the summer holidays in full swing, many investors will be thinking about the easyJet share price, so is there…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

Is this unloved FTSE 100 hero about to make investors rich all over again?

| Mark David Hartley

Investors loved this FTSE 100 stock just a few years ago, but things took a turn for the worse. This…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Passive income powerhouses! 3 FTSE stocks I’d consider buying for rising dividends

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks three under-the-radar UK shares that boast excellent records of returning increasing amounts of passive income to their…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I reckon Scottish Mortgage shares could be one of the best bargains on the FTSE 100!

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares are warming up, but this Fool still thinks they look like great value. He's keen to add…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds’ share price may crash!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds Banking Group share price is starting to head lower again. Could this be the beginning of a correction…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

With the BT share price soaring, where does the Footsie stalwart go next?

| Charlie Keough

BT was one of the FTSE 100's top performers in May. But with its share price gaining momentum, where's it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How long does it take to become a millionaire using a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

The average Stocks and Shares ISA has returned 9.64% a year over the last decade. That turns a £1,000 monthly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 exciting growth stock to buy for the long run in June

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Moderna have more than doubled since mid-November. Here's why this writer thinks it's now a stock to buy…

Read more »