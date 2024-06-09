Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK stocks that could benefit from the growth of AI

2 UK stocks that could benefit from the growth of AI

Investing in AI isn’t just about semiconductor stocks. Investors should also pay attention to the potential for a huge boost in demand for energy and data.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors are starting to look beyond the obvious candidates for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to buy. And that makes a couple of FTSE 100 companies look interesting.

The US has the semiconductor market pretty well nailed down. But that’s not the only industry that stands to do well as AI becomes more mainstream.

AI inputs

Obviously, AI needs a significant amount of computing power. As a result, the market for data centres has been booming and Nvidia – justifiably – has been a big beneficiary. 

But with the Nvidia share price up 700% since the start of 2023, investors are starting to look elsewhere. And attention has been turning to other AI inputs, specifically power and data.

Information is key to AI. Training a large language model (LLM) takes a lot of data and investors are starting to think that companies that provide this could be about to do well. 

This is where I think there are opportunities for UK companies to benefit from the rise of AI. And some of the best candidates might be the least obvious ones.

Barclays

Barclays (LSE:BARC) is a good example. The bank has a roughly 40% share of the UK credit card market, giving it unparalleled data into people’s spending habits. 

The company’s data allows it to see how much people are spending and what they are buying. Giving that kind of data to a trained LLM could produce something valuable.

The share price is up 37% over the last year, but investors should be alert to the risk of lower interest rates. If these come down, the company’s margins might well contract.

I don’t think the market appreciates the potential value of the data Barclays gathers through its credit card operations, though. As the scope of AI expands, this could be significant.

The London Stock Exchange Group

Another interesting candidate is The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG). The UK stock market hasn’t been popular lately, but there’s more to the business than this. 

The firm owns Refinitiv, which accounts for around 70% of its revenues. This part of the company is a data and analytics operation that provides information to investors.

The stock isn’t cheap and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 68 makes the investment risky. But the company has exactly the kind of data that could be valuable in an AI world.

Being attached to the London Stock Exchange gives Refinitiv a competitive position that is essentially impossible to emulate. That’s why I think it’s worth considering right now.

Investing in AI

Artificial intelligence is the investing theme of 2024 – and it’s likely to remain popular for some time. That makes it hard to find opportunities to buy AI stocks at decent prices. 

AI is about more than just computing, though. Looking slightly further afield, there are some UK companies with data that could prove to be highly valuable assets over the next few years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

I bought 106 Diageo shares in November. Here’s what they’re worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought Diageo shares were a bargain when he bought them on bad news in November. Should he buy…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d build £1,000 a month in passive income starting from scratch

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at a way to build up a one-grand-a-month passive income stream from dividend stocks over the next…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How to target annual passive income of over £7,000 with £5,000 in savings!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to start making passive income now, so later down the line he can live a better life.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Legal & General just paid me £266.85p! All part of my plan to make a million

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones just received a small cash payment into his pension, courtesy of his holding in Legal & General shares.…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £700 each month into a SIPP to try and become a pension millionaire

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing money in a SIPP each month, investors can build up a mountain of wealth in the long run…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This is Warren Buffett’s biggest stock investment. Should I buy its shares too?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Over 40% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is invested in a single company. Does that make it one of the best…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Lloyds shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares are on the rise despite the risk of an interest rate cut emerging later in the year. So,…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Is June a can’t-miss opportunity to try and get rich with UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK shares are on fire right now, with the FTSE 100 already up by double digits! So is 2024 the…

Read more »