Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £1,000 in Nvidia stock 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now!

If I’d put £1,000 in Nvidia stock 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now!

Nvidia stock’s now worth more than the entire FTSE 100. Our writer takes a closer look at the company’s explosion and where it’s going next.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock’s the bellwether of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. And that’s reflected in the share price.

At the time of writing, and prior to the one-for-10 stock split, a single Nvidia stock is worth $1,224. It’s up 206% over 12 months. However, some of us were a bit late to the party. I picked up the majority of my shares in the autumn.

So if I’d invested £1,000 in Nvidia stock six months ago, how much would I have now? Well, amazingly, I’d have £2,590 — not allowing for a small fluctuation in the exchange rate. The stock’s up 159% over six months.

So how did this all happen, and are newcomers too late to invest?

Nvidia and AI

Nvidia rose to prominence by building graphics processing units (GPUs), originally meant for 3D graphics rendering in gaming. But in the 2000s, Nvidia launched CUDA, a platform allowing developers to use GPUs for general-purpose computing tasks beyond graphics rendering.

This opened a world of possibilities for Nvidia’s GPUs, immediately increasing scientific use and early AI tasks.

In addition to having parallel processing capabilities, GPUs also had scalability. In other words, multiple GPUs can be used all at the same time to handle even bigger computations.

The AI boom, which really started with the popularity of ChatGPT in late 2022, fuelled GPU demand for training large language models.

Earlier that year, Nvidia unveiled its Hopper architecture for the world of AI and data centres– to be superseded by Blackwell this year — and the Ada Lovelace architecture.

Nvidia’s data centre revenue has grown from $2.05bn in Q1 2022 to a staggering $22.5bn in the last quarter.

Despite increasing competition, Nvidia’s continuing to innovate to stay at the front of the segment.

Still worth buying?

While Nvidia has 37 ‘buy’ ratings and three ‘hold’ ratings, the stock’s currently trading at a 1.55% premium to the average share price target, which is $1,205.

However, it’s often the case that analysts’ forecasts struggle to keep up with surging share prices. After all, they don’t update their share price targets every day.

The stock’s currently trading at 43 times forward earnings. That’s clearly expensive for UK-focused investors.

But this valuation’s all about growth, with the company’s earnings expected to grow by around 40% annually. In turn, this leads to a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14.

For me, this PEG ratio still signals ‘buy’, but I appreciate the stock’s trading closer to its fair value than it has been.

Competition arguably represents the biggest threat to this thesis. The company’s valued on the assumption that it will remain dominant in the market. As we all know, developments can take us by surprise in fast-moving industries.

The bottom line

Nvidia’s made a lot of people wealthier over the past 18 months. However, looking forward, the stock’s less clearly undervalued than it has been.

Personally, I’m still a fan, and I’d consider buying more. It’s also worth considering that the stock split will provide many new retailers with access to the shares, potentially creating more demand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

How much passive income will I make with 10,000 Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds continues to be one of the most popular stocks among UK investors, but how much passive income can the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Will the UK stock market crash in 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

As May came to a close, bearish stock market predictions started emerging again. Should investors be worried about a potential…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is this a multi-billion-pound reason to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have surged in recent months but our writer believes there may well be a major reason to continue…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10.9% yield! A top dividend share to consider for a £2,180 passive income

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend share has a terrific record of payout growth. And Royston Wild thinks it could be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 high-octane growth stock I’m considering buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This AI growth stock is up 300% in the past two years but our writer thinks it still looks attractive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

5 Dividend Aristocrats in the UK that Fools love

| The Motley Fool Staff

Dividend Aristocrats tend to be large and established with strong business fundamentals, have little debt, and have a solid track…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How big a second income could I earn investing £90 a week in shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the mechanics of growing a second income by investing money in a range of carefully chosen blue-chip…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 47% in a year but I’m betting this magnificent UK share can keep on climbing!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has had a fabulous run since buying this UK share one year ago and he believes it can…

Read more »