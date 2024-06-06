Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I reinvest my 10.7% yield from Phoenix Group Holdings into Greggs shares?

Should I reinvest my 10.7% yield from Phoenix Group Holdings into Greggs shares?

Harvey Jones is hungry for Greggs shares but doesn’t have enough cash to buy them. Has he hit on an ingenious way of raising the funds?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every time I tuck into a sausage roll I get an irresistible urge to invest in bakery chain Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares for some reason. That’s a problem though. While the sausage roll only costs a couple of quid, I wouldn’t invest less than £1k in a stock and I don’t have that right now.

And when I do, I’ll probably buy BP shares first, because they’ve been on my shopping list for yonks and look good value as the oil price falls below $80 a barrel.

So where do I raise the money? How about insurance conglomerate Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX), which I hold inside my self-invested personal pension (SIPP)? Phoenix has the highest yield on the entire FTSE 100, (if you ignore Vodafone Group, which cuts its dividend in half next year).

Swapping income for growth

Phoenix has a meaty trailing yield today of 10.69%. I did my research before buying it in January, and decided there was a fair chance it was sustainable. Fingers crossed! All dividends are mortal, and double-digit yielders have a particularly high death rate.

Phoenix paid me my first dividend of several hundred pounds in May, which was nice. I did what I always do with dividends, and reinvested it straight back into its stock.

The drawback with Phoenix is that while it’s great at paying dividends, it’s struggled to deliver share price growth. Its shares are down 11.79% over the last year, and 27.87% over five years.

It did bounce in March after delivering a positive set of full-year results, with revenues, profits and new business all climbing. It also generated £2bn cash, beating its upgraded target of £1.8bn and supporting the dividend.

Yet the Phoenix share price soon sank back into the doldrums, and I’m wondering whether a better use of my dividend would be to invest it into a company with higher growth prospects. Step forward Greggs.

FTSE 250 growth stock

The Greggs share price is up 7.33% over one year and 32.85% over five years. By reinvesting my Phoenix dividends into its shares, I could potentially generate both income and growth over time. So should I do it?

Greggs is red hot right now with total 2023 sales jumping 19.6% to £1.8bn. Its update on 14 May served up another 13.7% total sales growth for the first 19 weeks of 2024. That’s despite “challenging conditions” as the cost-of-living crisis drags on.

The FTSE 250 group now boasts 2,500 stores, after opening another 64, and is expanding into ice drinks including coffee, flavoured lemonades and coolers.

There’s a problem though. Greggs shares look fully priced after their strong run, trading at 23.42 times earnings. That compares 15.6 times earnings for Phoenix. I think I’ve left it too late.

Greggs’ yield is inevitably much lower at 2.11%. Phoenix pays five times as much income, and its shares are cheaper at 15.6 times earnings. Sorry Greggs. I think I’ll stick with my original plan and reinvest my dividends back into Phoenix. If the dividend holds I’ll double my money in just over seven years, with any share price growth on top.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why buy value stocks when I could get a 23% long-term annual return from growth shares?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says value stocks sometimes just don't deliver rich enough rewards. He wants more from his investments in terms…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I’m looking for passive income! Are these the best stocks to buy?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool's on the hunt for stocks he can buy today to bolster his second income. These two have grabbed…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Down 10% in a day! The GSK share price looks like a once-in-a-decade bargain buy

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones didn't waste a second before taking advantage of a sharp drop in the GSK share price on Monday.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

858 shares in this FTSE dividend star can make me an £11,056 annual second income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE gem seems undervalued, appears set for strong growth, and pays a big dividend yield that might make me…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.7% yield but down 36%! This FTSE 250 dividend superstar looks a hidden gem to me

| Simon Watkins

FTSE 250 asset manager abrdn delivers one of the highest yields in any FTSE index, appears set for strong growth,…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

An insider just bought £63,965 of this FTSE 250 stock!

| James Beard

The new CFO of Dr Martens, the FTSE 250 icon, has just spent thousands buying the company’s shares. Should I…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Is this beaten down UK tech stock about to rocket like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks the Rolls-Royce share price has gone as far as it can for now. Now he's looking elsewhere…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 of the finest growth stocks to consider buying in June

| Charlie Keough

These two growth stocks are firmly on this Fool's radar. Here, he explains why he'd consider adding them to his…

Read more »