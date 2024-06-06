Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much income I’d get by investing an entire £20k ISA in 5 high-yield dividend shares

Here’s how much income I’d get by investing an entire £20k ISA in 5 high-yield dividend shares

Harvey Jones is keen to fill his Stocks and Shares ISA with top FTSE 100 dividend shares and is impressed by how much income he can get.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m building a portfolio of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares and with a new Stocks and Shares ISA allowance at my disposal, I’m ready to go shopping.

The good news is there are plenty of bargains out there. By which I mean top blue-chips trading at low valuations while offering ultra-high yields.

I love bagging cut-price stocks. By purchasing them while they’re cheap, as measured by the price-to-earnings ratio, I reduce the risk of overpaying. Also, there’s no speculative premium in the price, as can happen with shoot-the-lights-out growth stocks.

FTSE 100 bargain hunt

When a company’s share price falls, the yield rises. So bargain stocks can often combine with a super-high dividend income as well.

The danger is that the shares are cheap because they aren’t much cop. I could even fall into a value trap, where the stock never recovers, and the dividends slowly dry up as the company struggles to boost profits and generate cash.

I’m optimistic that the five stocks listed here won’t fall into that lethal trap but, as ever with investing, there are no guarantees. 

One of my favourite portfolio holdings is wealth manager M&G (LSE: MNG). The attraction’s obvious, as its shares yield a mighty 9.89%. That’s almost double the interest on a best buy easy access savings account.

Ultra-high yields can be vulnerable but when I bought the stock last year, I decided M&G was generating enough cash to sustain such a generous shareholder. Whether the board wants to is a different matter. It only increased the 2023 dividend per share by a wafer-thin 0.1p. I didn’t mind, given the income I was getting, but markets weren’t impressed.

Falling stock price

The M&G share price is down 0.55% over one year and has fallen 18.48% over three years. Yet the company boosted 2023 profits by a hefty 28%, with net client flows and operating capital generation also up smartly. That low dividend hike was the issue, I think.

I think M&G could enjoy an upwards re-rating when interest rates are finally cut, rival sources of income such as savings rates and bond yields fall, and the stock market kicks on. While I wait (and wait), I’m getting a storming level of income.

Let’s say I went flat out and loaded up on FTSE 100 high yielders. British American Tobacco, which I don’t hold, looks dirt cheap trading at 6.5 times earnings while yielding 9.7%. Legal & General Group, which I do hold, currently yields 8.15%.

HSBC Holdings is on my buy list with a cut-price valuation of 7.6 times earnings and yield of 6.96%. I recently bought luxury fashion house Burberry Group after its shares crashed 50% in a year. It now yields an impressive 5.94% and the shares trade at 13.9 times earnings, their cheapest valuation in years. I’m keen to buy more.

These stocks would give me an average yield of 8.13%. If I split my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA equally across all five, I’d generate dividend income of £1,626 in the first 12 months.

That looks pretty impressive to me. With luck, my stock picks will increase their dividends over time, and my income will rise. Over time, I’d hope to get a fair bit of share price growth as well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Harvey Jones has positions in Burberry Group Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Burberry Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

This growth stock could be the next member of the $1trn club

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his pick to be the next company to be worth $1trn, with a growth stock that’s already…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Earnings up 29%! Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock for growth and income?

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE 250 company has been investing for "accelerated" growth and is paying a decent dividend for shareholders right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I reinvest my 10.7% yield from Phoenix Group Holdings into Greggs shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hungry for Greggs shares but doesn't have enough cash to buy them. Has he hit on an…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why buy value stocks when I could get a 23% long-term annual return from growth shares?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says value stocks sometimes just don't deliver rich enough rewards. He wants more from his investments in terms…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I’m looking for passive income! Are these the best stocks to buy?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool's on the hunt for stocks he can buy today to bolster his second income. These two have grabbed…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Down 10% in a day! The GSK share price looks like a once-in-a-decade bargain buy

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones didn't waste a second before taking advantage of a sharp drop in the GSK share price on Monday.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

858 shares in this FTSE dividend star can make me an £11,056 annual second income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE gem seems undervalued, appears set for strong growth, and pays a big dividend yield that might make me…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.7% yield but down 36%! This FTSE 250 dividend superstar looks a hidden gem to me

| Simon Watkins

FTSE 250 asset manager abrdn delivers one of the highest yields in any FTSE index, appears set for strong growth,…

Read more »