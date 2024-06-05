Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a 5% yield, how attractive is the Lloyds dividend?

With a 5% yield, how attractive is the Lloyds dividend?

Christopher Ruane looks at the recent growth of the Lloyds dividend with a longer-term perspective as he weighs investing in the black horse bank.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Banking can be a very profitable line to be in. Take Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) as an example. Last year, the black horse bank reported post-tax profits of £5.5bn. It delivered a second consecutive year of double-digit percentage growth. The Lloyds dividend yield is 5%.

That is above the average of the bank’s FTSE 100 peers, although below some other well-known shares. Natwest yields 5.5%, for example, while HSBC is on 7.1%. In fact, HSBC has risen 143% since September 2020, so if I had had the foresight to buy its shares then, I would now be earning a dividend yield of around 17% on my investment!

I already own Natwest shares. Could the Lloyds dividend outlook convince me to add the shares to my ISA?

Uneven dividend history

As dividends are never guaranteed, knowing what has happened in the past is not necessarily a useful guide to what may happen in future.

In 2020, for example, the Lloyds dividend was suddenly frozen, along with those of other British banks due to a regulatory requirement.

Still, the long-term history of the Lloyds dividend unsettles me.

Created using TradingView

The chart shows a couple of things that concern me.

One is the big drop in the Lloyds dividend after the last financial crisis. It has never got back to anything like it used to be (and neither has the share price, come to that).

Additionally, the dividend has not even reached its pre-pandemic level again.

That is despite the company’s mammoth profits and free cash flows large enough to launch a £2bn share buyback programme this year.

Created using TradingView

Strong assets, uncertain market

That makes me think that current management simply does not see the dividend as a very high priority. Indeed, that was one reason I sold my Lloyds shares last year. Yes, the dividend has increased sharply, but it has not got back to where it was in 2019 despite the bank being flush with cash.

Looking back to the financial crisis, my concern is that banking is a cyclical business. For now, Lloyds is doing well. It has a well-known brand, huge customer base, and the country’s largest mortgage book. Those are strengths when the property market is strong. If it tumbles, though, a large mortgage book could be a source of big losses, not profits.

British banks generally look in better financial shape now than they did going into the last financial crisis, due in part to more stringent liquidity requirements. Nonetheless, the risk of another property crash weighs on my mind as an investor.

I feel better rewarded for that risk owning bank shares with a higher yield than the dividend Lloyds offers me at its current share price.

That is why I plumped to dip my toe back into the banking waters by buying Natwest shares instead. I have no plans to buy Lloyds shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has positions in NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 cracking value stocks investors should consider snapping up!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As UK markets seem to be regaining some confidence, our writer details two brilliant value stocks she reckons investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I be paying attention to the SSE share price?

| Gordon Best

With renewable energy one of the key issues to tackle in the coming decades, should investors be paying more attention…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Revealed! One of the FTSE 100’s greatest passive income stocks

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best passive income stocks to buy in June? Here's one I expect to keep paying a growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 dividend shares I’d buy today for passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Owning this handful of FTSE 100 dividend shares could help boost our writer's passive income streams. Here he explains what…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s why this FTSE 250 stock looks more attractive than ever to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 stock has been on our writer’s radar for some time. She explains why it’s an even more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is NatWest still one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy now? Here’s what the charts say…

| Stephen Wright

After a 40% rise, is there still an opportunity to buy one of the best-performing FTSE 100 shares of 2024?…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 superb FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for a SIPP and hold for a decade

| Ben McPoland

This Fool highlights a pair of excellent blue-chip stocks that he'd buy today and tuck away in a SIPP portfolio…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9.8%+ yields! 2 high-yield shares I happily own

| Christopher Ruane

One of these high-yield shares currently offers 9.8% and the other one well over 10%. This writer holds them both…

Read more »