A bit of extra cash each month is a great way to reduce financial stress. Here’s one method that could earn a comforting second income.

Here’s one way to turn £13k into a second income of over £1,000 a month

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A second income can spell the difference between struggling to make ends meet and taking a few extra holidays a year. Many people dream of building additional income streams but feel it would require too much time and effort.

Well, I think the UK stock market provides lots of opportunities to get started. And it’s never too late. Even with as little as £10k to invest, it’s possible to start building towards a meaningful flow of extra monthly cash.

The trick is in picking the right stocks. High-growth, tech stocks, dividends — what’s the best option?

The truth is, there are benefits and pitfalls to all types of shares. However, when it comes to passive income, reliable dividend stocks tend to tick all the right boxes.

Calculating returns

A savvy investor with a keen eye for top-performing companies has the potential to build a portfolio that returns 10% or more per year.

Consider a portfolio of stocks on the FTSE 100. Some may offer high growth potential while others focus purely on offering value through dividends. A mix of the right stocks can be expected to pay an average 6% dividend yield with around 5% annual share price growth.

By adopting a dividend reinvestment programme (DRIP) to compound the returns, £13k invested in that portfolio could grow to £140,000 within 20 years. That amount would pay annual dividends of £11,350 if the average yield remained at 6%. By the end of the following year, the dividends would equate to well over £1,000 a month.

A great stock for second income

One good example of a stock that fits the above criteria is Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP), an investor in modern UK healthcare facilities. It boasts an impressive dividend yield of 7.2%, with a reliable track record of payments. It’s also a real estate investment trust (REIT), so it offers the added bonus of a tax break for investors.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Admittedly, its price has fallen in the past few years. However, between 2010 and 2020, when the market was more stable, it grew 120%. That equates to annualised returns of 8.24%. If interest rates drop and the housing market experiences a resurgence, it’s realistic to expect average share price growth above 5% per year.

But profit margins are already down to 16% from 36% last year and it has quite a lot of debt. If the market doesn’t recover, the company may have to issue equity to raise funds, which would dilute shareholders and hurt the share price.

Diversity is key

The above risks highlight why it’s important to diversify into various industries and sectors.

Similarly, investors could choose to buy shares in an investment trust. These work for a more hands-off strategy as they tend to have low volatility and stable returns. Examples include JPMorgan American Investment Trust, up 800% in the past 20 years, or Monks Investment Trust, up 637%. They may not pay high dividends but their growth speaks for itself.

But as always, remember: past performance is no indication of future results!