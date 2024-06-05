Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 455 shares in this overlooked FTSE dividend superstar could make me £16,978 in annual passive income!

455 shares in this overlooked FTSE dividend superstar could make me £16,978 in annual passive income!

This FTSE stock operates in an unfashionable sector, but it appears set for strong growth, looks undervalued, and comes with a 9.5% yield.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 heavyweight British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) has long been one of my core high-dividend-paying stocks.

Last year, it paid a total dividend of 230.89p a share, giving a yield on the current £24.19 share price of 9.5%.

This is one of the very highest in any FTSE index and compares to the current 3.8% average of the FTSE 100.

How much passive income can be made?

The average savings amount in the UK is £11,000, and this would buy 455 shares in the company.

This number of shares yielding 9.5% would make £1,045 in first-year dividend payments. After 10 years, if the yield averaged the same, then the total passive income would be £10,450.

This is a better return than any UK bank savings account right now. But it is nowhere near what could be made if the dividends were reinvested back into the stock. 

This is known as ‘dividend compounding’ and is the same process as compound interest in a bank account.

If this was done, then the total dividend returns over 10 years would be £17,337 instead of £10,450. The total investment pot would be £28,337, paying £2,558 a year in dividends, or £213 a month.

On the same average yield of 9.5%, after 30 years the investment pot would total £188,043.This would generate £16,978 a year in passive income, or £1,415 each month.

Can the high yields continue?

Yields rise and fall with share price movements and dividend payouts. However, sustained earnings growth power share price and dividend rises over time.

In British American Tobacco’s case, adjusted profit from operations in 2023 rose 3.1% from 2022 to reach £12.47bn. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 4% over the same period to 375.6p. And adjusted net debt fell 7.4% to £33.94bn.

One risk in the company is that its ongoing transition away from tobacco products to nicotine substitutes is delayed for some reason. Another is any litigation from the effects of its products in the past.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow 50% each year to the end of 2026.

Is there value in the share price?

Given my goal of maximising passive income, I do not want any deductions caused by big share price falls. The chances of this happening are reduced if a share already appears undervalued against its peers, in my view.

British American Tobacco currently trades on the key price-to-earnings (P/E) stock valuation measurement at just 6.4. This compares to an average of 13.3 for its peer group, so it looks very undervalued on this measure.

In fact, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the shares to be around 53% undervalued at their £24.19 current price. Therefore, a fair value would be around £51.47.

There is no guarantee they will ever trade at that price, of course. However, it underlines to me how undervalued they look.

Given this, plus its strong growth prospects (in my view), and its high yield, I will be adding to my holding soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys me 657 dirt cheap shares in this oversold 9.4%-yielding dividend play

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones' relentless hunt for cheap FTSE shares has driven him to consider this high-yielding stock that's been through a…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Should I buy BAE Systems shares or this red-hot rival that’s up 27% in a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones would like to add to his BAE Systems shares but thinks he may get better value from a…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Here’s one way to turn £13k into a second income of over £1,000 a month

| Mark David Hartley

A bit of extra cash each month is a great way to reduce financial stress. Here's one method that could…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Three reasons why HSBC’s share price still looks a huge bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

HSBC’s share price still looks undervalued to me, with the bank’s earnings set to grow, and high passive income on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d invest it with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

With money tucked away, this Fool would make the most of the benefits provided from a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This City broker reckons the Shell share price could rise 22% to £34.50. Time to buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching the Shell share price closely, waiting for a buying opportunity. As the oil price slides,…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Major brokers are buying this FTSE 250 stock. Should I join the crowd?

| Mark David Hartley

A lesser-known FTSE 250 defence stock has been flashing up on my radar recently after it got positive ratings from…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is NatWest one of the FTSE 100’s greatest value shares?

| Royston Wild

With P/E ratios and dividend yields that beat the broader FTSE 100, is NatWest one of the index's best value…

Read more »