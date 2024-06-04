Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With Shell’s share price down 6%, is now the time for me to buy more?

With Shell’s share price down 6%, is now the time for me to buy more?

Shell’s share price looks undervalued against its peers, and I believe it remains well-positioned in both the fossil fuel and green energy markets.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price has fallen around 6% from its 13 May 12-month traded high of £29.56. Even before this, it looked undervalued against its competitor group, which is one reason I am increasing my holding.

Another is that the drop stems from a short-term decline in the oil price, in my view.

A dip in oil prices

As a former investment bank trader, I know that oil prices change constantly on a range of factors. The main one is changes in supply and demand.

Recent figures have shown the former outweighing the latter. However, oil supply is predicted to drop longer term due to declining infrastructure investment in line with the energy transition. This should be positive for oil prices.

On the other side of the equation, demand from China — the world’s largest oil importer — looks set to keep rising.

During its peak Covid years, its demand for oil fell as its economy struggled. However, last year, it comfortably achieved its 5%+ economic growth target.

Key economic data this year has surpassed consensus expectations and stimulus measures are still in place. This should also be positive for oil prices.

Balanced energy transition strategy

For the world’s power supply not to simply go off overnight, the energy transition must be sensibly managed. And there is a growing consensus that this will take a lot longer to achieve than many thought.

December 2023’s UN Climate Change Conference reiterated that net zero is targeted for 2050. But crucially it added that this must be done “in keeping with the science”.

So, Shell remains committed to a 100% carbon emissions reduction by 2050. But before that, it will keep its oil production at 1.4m bpd until 2030. It will also expand its huge liquefied natural gas business, with forecasts that demand will rise over 50% by 2040.

This balanced strategy appears to be going well. Q1 results released on 2 May revealed adjusted earnings of $7.7bn. This was way ahead of consensus analysts’ forecasts of $6.46bn and outstripped the $7.3bn of the previous quarter.

Is it undervalued?

One risk in the shares is additional government pressure to speed up its energy transition. This would result in lost revenues from a still strong oil and gas market. Another is a sustained slump in global commodities prices. 

However, Shell is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 12.7. This is cheap compared to the peer group average of 14.4.

discounted cash flow analysis shows the share to be around 16% undervalued at its present price of £27.87.

Therefore, a fair value would be around £33.18, although this does not necessarily mean it will ever reach that level.

Aside from its apparent undervaluation and balanced energy strategy, Shell has also boosted its dividend.

Q1 saw a rise in its interim dividend to 34.4 cents (27p) a share from the previous 28.75 cents.

If this 19.7% increase were applied to the entire 2023 payout of $1.2935, then 2024’s dividend would be $1.5483 (£1.22).

On the current share price of £27.87, this would give a yield of 4.4%. This compares very favourably to the present average FTSE 100 yield of 3.8%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How to target a £23,390 passive income in 3 easy steps!

| Royston Wild

Enjoying a five-figure passive income in retirement doesn't have to be a pipe dream. Here's how Royston Wild plans to…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing For Beginners

Should I buy the newly promoted FTSE 100 UK shares on the reshuffle?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the likely candidates up for promotion to the FTSE 100 this week and explains which UK shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A 20% price dip! Should I grab more of this FTSE 100 stock while it’s cheap?

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates why this major FTSE 100 stock crashed in May and considers the benefits of investing in it…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

NATO supplier Chemring’s order book rises 39%! Is the UK stock a decent buy now?

| Kevin Godbold

Chemring targets £1bn revenue by 2030, citing a rearmament upcycle lasting at least a decade. Is the UK stock a…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 12 months, this surging FTSE 100 stock’s near an all-time high!

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock recently rocketed to a record high after the tech company behind it released a fantastic set…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’m buying hand-over-fist

| Stephen Wright

Offering lower prices than the competition in a durable industry can be a great investment proposition. And this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the BT share price the FTSE 100’s biggest bargain?

| Charlie Keough

The BT share price looks dirt cheap. But is it currently the best value stock available to investors scouring the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in June, which included a Share Advisor…

Read more »