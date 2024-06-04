Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Start targeting a £24,760 second income with cheap shares and just £10 a day

Start targeting a £24,760 second income with cheap shares and just £10 a day

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing regularly can unlock massive wealth in the long run and even generate an attractive second income.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When used correctly, the stock market can be a terrific tool for generating a chunky second income stream. Obviously, kickstarting a new investment portfolio requires a bit of capital. But it’s not as much money as many believe. In fact, putting aside £10 a day is more than enough to start earning a chunky payout through dividends in the long run.

This stream of new wealth stems from the miracle of compounding returns. And by reinvesting any dividends received in the short term, wealth creation can be accelerated. This snowball effect only gets even more amplified when capitalising on cheap shares – something the UK stock market has ample supply, thanks to the recent bear market that kicked off in late 2021.

Investing £10 a day the right way

Finding a spare £10 out of the everyday budget is relatively easy for most households. But in some cases, individuals will need to make a willing sacrifice for certain discretionary expenses. Putting aside this capital translates into around £300 a month. And it’s possible to have a little extra by storing this money inside a high-interest-bearing savings account until the time to invest arrives.

Generally, it’s better to let money accumulate into a more meaningful lump sum before putting it to work in the stock market. Why? Because, brokers charge a fee on each transaction that eats into an investor’s profits. And yes, even commission-free platforms have fees usually hidden inside a stock’s bid-ask spread.

But the good news is, £300 is a decent chunk of change. And while saving up this money each month, it gives investors time to hunt down worthwhile investment opportunities.

Capitalising on cheap shares

With countless businesses still recovering from the chaos caused by high inflation, stock prices in the UK are largely trading below their historical average. Even after its recent rally, the FTSE 100 is still trading below its average cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of 18.5. And it’s a similar story for the FTSE 250 whose CAPE has historically stood at 22.2. For reference, the UK’s flagship indices currently stand at 18.3 and 17.4 respectively.

That suggests there are more bargain-buying opportunities in the FTSE 250 right now. And given the high yields some income stocks are offering, investors may be able to lock in a much nicer payout.

For example, financial services firm TP ICAP Group (LSE:TCAP) is currently rewarding investors with a 6.9% yield. That means for every £300 monthly investment, portfolios would start generating £20.70 in passive income. Investing for 12 months at this rate translates into a second income just shy of £250. But if investors were to reinvest all of this, the passive income potential would grow to £266 in an exponential curve as more time goes by. And after 30 years, it could reach as high as £24,760.

But even this may be conservative since we’re not taking into consideration the extra returns from capital gains. As a business that profits from market volatility, TP ICAP has had little trouble expanding its top line as well as dividend payouts. And with its data analytics division starting to gain traction, this trend could be set to continue.

In other words, investors could enjoy a far larger income stream. However, markets are cyclical, as is this company’s business model. So it’s possible to also end up with less than expected. That’s why diversification still plays a critical role, despite how promising an investment may seem.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tp Icap Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 12 months, this surging FTSE 100 stock’s near an all-time high!

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock recently rocketed to a record high after the tech company behind it released a fantastic set…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’m buying hand-over-fist

| Stephen Wright

Offering lower prices than the competition in a durable industry can be a great investment proposition. And this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the BT share price the FTSE 100’s biggest bargain?

| Charlie Keough

The BT share price looks dirt cheap. But is it currently the best value stock available to investors scouring the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in June, which included a Share Advisor…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 5 high-yield blue-chips in a £20k ISA to earn £1,650 of dividend income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks with the aim of giving himself the highest possible dividend…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Are NatWest shares a smart buy for passive income?

| Charlie Keough

Should investors looking to bolster their income be considering NatWest shares? This Fool explores the issue and explains what he'd…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

After rising 27%, is there still value left in Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares have been on a tear. This Fool had been planning on snapping up some shares, but is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying for powerful passive income!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks investors looking to bolster their income should consider buying these two FTSE 100 shares with good yields.

Read more »