Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £15,643 annual passive income!

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £15,643 annual passive income!

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow exponentially through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is essentially money made with minimal daily effort on the part of the investor. And as Warren Buffett said: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

The best way I have found to make money while I sleep is by investing in high-dividend-paying shares.

I then use these payouts to buy more of the same stocks – known as ‘dividend compounding’. This is the same idea as compound interest, but rather than the interest being reinvested, dividend payments are.

Consequently, the size of my investments grows, paying me more and more in dividends over time.

Stock selection

The FTSE 100 has many high-quality stocks that pay high dividends, so nearly all my UK investments are in this.

My core high-yield portfolio currently comprises Phoenix Group Holdings, M&G (LSE: MNG), British American Tobacco, abrdn, and Legal & General.

These respectively yield around 10.6%, 9.8%, 9.5%, 9.4%, and 8.1% at present.

This gives an annual average passive income rate of around 9.5% compared to the 3.8% average FTSE 100 yield.

A case in point

Aside from a high payout, each of these companies looks undervalued against their peers to me. For example,  a discounted cash flow analysis shows M&G – in which I recently increased my holding – looking around 50% undervalued.  

So, based on the current share price of £2.02, a fair value would be about £4.04.

There is no guarantee it will reach that price, of course. But it does reduce the chances of a sustained share price fall wiping out my dividend gains, in my view.

I also check that the business looks set for growth, as this is what drives share price and dividend gains over time.

A risk for M&G is its relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of around 1.9. Another is a genuine new global financial crisis.

However, consensus analysts’ expectations are that its earnings will grow at 18.9% a year to the end of 2026. Earnings per share are forecast to increase by 18.3% a year to that point as well.

How much passive income?

If I invested £9,000 in M&G now on a yield of 9.8%, I would make £882 this year.

If I took that out of my portfolio and spent it, I would receive another £882 next year. Over 10 years, I would make £8,820, provided the average payout remained the same.

Crucially though, if I reinvested the dividends paid to me back in the stock, I would make much, much more.

Specifically, by doing this I would have an additional £14,885 instead of £8,820 after 10 years. This would mean £23,885 in total, paying £2,221 a year in dividends, or £185 a month.

After 30 years, it would be £168,222, paying me £15,643 a year in passive income, or £1,304 every month!

Inflation would reduce the buying power of the income over time, of course. And there would be tax implications according to individual circumstances.

However, the figures underline what big passive income can be made from much smaller investments, especially if the dividends are reinvested. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Abrdn Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 12 months, this surging FTSE 100 stock’s near an all-time high!

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock recently rocketed to a record high after the tech company behind it released a fantastic set…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’m buying hand-over-fist

| Stephen Wright

Offering lower prices than the competition in a durable industry can be a great investment proposition. And this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the BT share price the FTSE 100’s biggest bargain?

| Charlie Keough

The BT share price looks dirt cheap. But is it currently the best value stock available to investors scouring the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in June, which included a Share Advisor…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 5 high-yield blue-chips in a £20k ISA to earn £1,650 of dividend income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks with the aim of giving himself the highest possible dividend…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Are NatWest shares a smart buy for passive income?

| Charlie Keough

Should investors looking to bolster their income be considering NatWest shares? This Fool explores the issue and explains what he'd…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

After rising 27%, is there still value left in Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares have been on a tear. This Fool had been planning on snapping up some shares, but is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying for powerful passive income!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks investors looking to bolster their income should consider buying these two FTSE 100 shares with good yields.

Read more »