Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 passive income gems for June yielding above 7.5%

2 passive income gems for June yielding above 7.5%

Jon Smith kicks off the month with two dividend shares that he likes for passive income from the renewable energy and banking sectors.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the start of each month, most people get paid, myself included. Therefore, it represents a cash injection that usually allows me to look to buy some stocks for my portfolio. As well as trying to find good growth shares, passive income options are also high on my list.

Here are two for the new month I like.

The future’s green

The first stock is Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW). The company shot to popularity during the early stages of the pandemic, as renewable energy became a hot sector that investors focused on.

Greencoat’s a leading listed renewable infrastructure fund, investing and operating UK wind farms. The share price should trade closely to the net asset value (NAV) of the renewable assets that it owns. However, the share price has fallen by 9% over the past year. This has caused a disconnect to the NAV. As of the last update, it was a 13% discount.

Partly due to the share price tumble, the dividend yield’s jumped to 7.63%. This makes it enticing to me for a couple of reasons. Obviously, the high passive income is one of them. Yet the other is based on the opinion that the stock will eventually recover. Renewable energy’s the future, so I’m not really concerned about the short-term price movement.

A risk is the continued high interest rates here in the UK. This makes it more expensive for Greencoat to raise new capital to purchase assets. However, this risk should be easing, as I expect the first UK interest rate cut to come at the end of this summer.

Bank on banking

Another option I like is TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG). The Georgian bank’s performed well over the past few years, capitalising on a push to digital banking along with the strong economic recovery of the country.

The stock’s risen by almost 7% over the past year but, impressively, the dividend yield has also been rising. Usually if the share price rallies, the dividend yield falls, given how the calculation works. Yet the yield now sits at 7.96%, thanks in part to the recent dividend declared from the 2023 results.

The profit from last year rose by 13.6%, meaning it has ample funds to pay out to shareholders. Looking forward, I think the bank’s well placed to continue to pay out funds, meaning that I don’t see the income as under threat.

Granted, the 36% increase in total credit loss allowances and the 24.2% rise in operating expenses from last year don’t make for pretty reading. I’ll need to keep a watch on the credit losses to ensure this doesn’t become a larger problem.

Putting it all together, I’m seriously thinking about adding both stocks to my portfolio for dividends going forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why does the Diageo share price continue to fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While the UK stock market is rising, the Diageo share price is falling. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what’s going…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d aim for a £21,859-a-year second income

| Charlie Keough

With thousands stashed away, here's how this Fool would start making a second income through buying dividend shares.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Are National Grid shares a bargain after falling 15%?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares have taken a substantial hit in recent weeks. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they're now dirt cheap.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I bought 10,000 Taylor Wimpey shares, how much dividend income would I get?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones started buying Taylor Wimpy shares last year thinking they looked good value with scope for dividend growth. Now…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

The government has been selling NatWest shares! Should I buy them for passive income?

| Roland Head

NatWest looks in good shape and its dividend supports a passive income that could soon reach 6%, says Roland Head.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10.6% yield but down 40% over 5 years! Time for me to buy more of this hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Simon Watkins

This insurance giant pays one of the highest dividends in the FTSE 100, has strong business growth prospects, and looks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Anglo American shares a brilliant bargain after the takeover flop?

| Roland Head

The Anglo American share price has held on to most of its recent gains despite the headline-grabbing failure of BHP’s…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why Diageo is my top FTSE 100 stock to buy in June

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 only has a few truly exceptional companies. But Stephen Wright thinks one of them is trading at…

Read more »