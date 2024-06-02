Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What could be in store for FTSE shares for the rest of 2024?

What could be in store for FTSE shares for the rest of 2024?

FTSE shares have been on a tear this year. Here this Fool breaks down what could impact their performance for the rest of the year.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE shares have had an awesome start to the year. But will they keep it up for the remainder of 2024? What could be in store for the UK stock market? Let’s explore.

What’s ahead?

There are two main factors that I see impacting markets in the months ahead. The first is interest rates. Since August 2023, the UK base rate has remained at 5.25%. In the months ahead, it’s expected we’ll begin to see rate cuts.

Many market spectators are predicting the first cut to occur in August. And in the latest Bank of England meeting, Governor Andrew Bailey hinted that we could be close to seeing the Bank make its first move in nearly a year. As rates fall, the market should be provided with a boost. Lower rates reduce the cost of borrowing for businesses.

There’s also the UK General Election to consider. Last month the Prime Minister announced that we’ll be taking to the polls on 4 July. If the race is tight and there’s uncertainty over who will be in power leading up to the day, this could produce spells of volatility.

As such, I reckon the rest of 2024 could be choppy. But even with any potential complications, I think there are plenty of opportunities on the stock market right now for savvy investors who have their sights set on the long term.

One to watch

One stock I’ve been watching closely lately is Marks & Spencer (LSE: MKS). The stock climbed just shy of 100% last year. So far in 2024, while it has not quite kept up that pace, it has still risen a healthy 9.6%.

Marks & Spencer has always been a business associated with high-end goods and quality products. But in years gone by, it seemed to struggle to keep up with the times.

However, that has now changed. After implementing its new strategy, which has seen it modernise and become a more serious player in the online space, the business is thriving.

Its share price shot up nearly 10% after its latest earnings release on 22 May. For the 52 weeks ended 30 March, revenue rose 9.4% to £13.1bn while profit before tax jumped 41.4% to £672.5m. Clearly, investors are bullish.

But it’s not just investors who think the stock could keep rising. Many brokers do too. JP Morgan recently lifted its price target to 330p, representing a 9.1% premium from the current price (302.5p). Deutsche Bank also raised its target price from 315p to 350p, representing a 15.7% premium.

Of course, those are just predictions. And despite its meteoric rise, the business still faces challenges. For example, as a higher-end retailer, it could feel the squeeze as inflation continues to eat away at consumers’ pockets. It has also over £2bn of debt on its books.

Value for money

Even so, the stock looks like good value for money, trading on 14.6 times earnings. With rate cuts expected this year, that should also provide an uptick in spending, which will help Marks & Spencer.

With that, I think plenty of FTSE shares present buying opportunities today. While we may face further hurdles in the months ahead, I’m confident they can keep delivering in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? I’d kickstart my investment journey with this Footsie stalwart

| Charlie Keough

Investing in the market can be challenging. Here this Fool explores one FTSE 100 stock he'd be keen to buy…

Read more »

US Stock

More than 20 brokers just raised their share price targets for Nvidia stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has produced huge gains in 2024. However, a lot of Wall Street analysts believe it can climb higher…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Would Warren Buffett approve of this stock I’ve just bought?

| Charlie Keough

After adding to his position in this FTSE 250 constituent, this Fool explores whether it's a stock that Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why National Grid shares nosedived in May

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 100 giant National Grid endured a difficult May. But with its shares looking cheap, is now a chance for…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Starting in June, I’d invest £1,000 per month to aim for a £32,000 annual passive income in retirement

| Stephen Wright

With dividend shares, investing well is about finding opportunities where the yield is enough to offset the risk. Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is full to the brim with dividend shares! Here’s one I’d buy and one I’d avoid

| Charlie Keough

This Fool loves dividend shares. Here, he takes a closer look at one he'd be willing to increase his position…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This under-the-radar dividend stock is on my list of shares to buy in June

| Stephen Wright

UK investors might not have heard of Polaris. But Stephen Wright thinks dividend share hunters should have the US powersports…

Read more »

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d put 25% of my money into for passive income

| Kevin Godbold

I’d start a diversified income portfolio by allocating a quarter of my new investable funds to this one FTSE 100…

Read more »