Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Judges Scientific dividend grew 25% last year. Can it keep going?

The Judges Scientific dividend grew 25% last year. Can it keep going?

Our writer does not think the Judges Scientific dividend growth story is too good to be true. So why won’t he be buying the shares for now?

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The business model of Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG) is simple yet successful. It buys up small and medium-sized specialist instrument makers, offers them the benefits of centralised support and largely lets them get on with what they do best. In some ways, it is reminiscent of the business model Warren Buffett uses at Berkshire Hathaway. But while Berkshire does not pay anything out to shareholders, the Judges Scientific dividend has been growing quickly.

Last year, it increased by 25%. That is only the latest in a series of double-digit percentage increases.

Created using TradingView

The future looks bright

I think Judges might only just be getting going. It has proven its business model and is now scaling it up. Its fast-growing revenues pay testament to this.

Created using TradingView

The company has also proven that it can grow profits, not just revenues.

That is important from an income perspective because ultimately to pay dividends, a company needs to be making money. Not only is Judges profitable, it is also cash generative. Free cash flows have been growing healthily.

Created using TradingView

Dividend could keep rising

I think that is good news when it comes to the Judges Scientific dividend. Already, it is well-covered. Indeed, last year the dividend was covered more than four times by earnings. That means that Judges has substantial scope to keep increasing the dividend at a good clip even if earnings are flat.

In fact, though, I expect earnings to grow over the long term. Judges can help acquired companies improve their sales organically, thanks to its wide customer base and marketing prowess. The company also continues to grow through acquisition. Last year saw organic revenue growth of 15% and the company acquired several firms.

The rate of increase may slow over time as the baseline gets bigger (although that remains to be seen). But I see no reason to expect the company to stop growing dividends.

It has the cash to do so and I think dividend growth has been a key part of the investment case for the company thus far. Changing that suddenly could hurt the share price.

Why I’m not buying

There are risks. They could prevent growth, or lead to the dividend falling.

One would be if the firm overstretches itself trying to fund larger acquisitions that do not turn out well. Another is the emergence of competitors aping Judges’ successful business model, making it harder for the business to find attractively priced acquisitions.

Still, I like the company and would happily own the shares. But I do not like the valuation at all.

The price-to-earnings ratio of 80 is way too high for my tastes. That high valuation has also served to depress the dividend yield. Despite a growing payout, the yield is just 0.8%.

So unless the valuation becomes more attractive, I will not be buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Judges Scientific Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’d buy and hold to build a passive income stream

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend stocks with a generous rewards policy can help build a second income stream. Our writer details two picks she’d…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Games Workshop shares double in a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane unpicks some of the reasons Games Workshop shares have more than doubled in five years -- and considers…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Investing £10K in UK stocks could earn me a second income of £8,295 annually!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Building another income stream to enjoy in my golden years is an aim of mine. UK stocks can help me…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ shares just fell 5%! Is this now a stock market bargain?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer casts an eye over the trading update from JD Sports and asks whether this stock market underperformer could…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

After great results, is this the best FTSE 100 growth stock to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

A key measure of a growth stock is how much of its long-term future growth potential is already built into…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Why the Sage share price plunged by almost 15% in May

| Kevin Godbold

Shareholders in the FTSE 100’s Sage suffered a declining share price in May, but is the stock one to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Barclays shares 6 months ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been waiting for years to see FTSE 100 banking stocks take off. Barclays shares are booming. Should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £7,614 monthly second income!

| Ben McPoland

Putting money into high-quality FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares can help investors unlock a life-changing second income over time.

Read more »