Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income

5 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income

Here’s why I think the FTSE 250 could be the best UK stock market index to go for in 2024 to build up a long-term income pot.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I invest mostly in FTSE 100 dividend stocks, but I keep thinking I might be missing out on some FTSE 250 gems.

The smaller stock market index has outstripped the bigger one over the decades. But after falling back in the past couple of years, it might just be ready to outperform again. And when we’re building up a passive income pot, it’s total returns that matter.

So, if I didn’t already hold long-term income stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA, or if I had a lot more cash, I might very well buy the following five FTSE 250 stocks.

The investment business

If individual stocks do well in the long term, companies that handle other people’s investments for them should do well too, right?

That’s where abrdn (LSE: ABDN) comes in. It’s an investment manager, previously known as Standard Life Aberdeen.

Its shares have taken a pounding in the past five years, and there’s both a good side and a bad side to that.

The good is that the forecast dividend yield is up to 9.2% now, thanks to the falling price. The bad is that it suggests investment management firms will do worse than the market in a downturn.

Still, over the very long term, the UK stock market has had far more good times than bad times. And abrdn could do even better than the market in the good times.

Property stability

I reckon the UK’s chronic housing shortage should keep property profitable in the long term. We’ve seen the dangers of the past few years. But again, if we have more ups than downs…

I’d be tempted by two stocks related to property. One is house builder Crest Nicholson, with its 7.3% dividend yield. There is the possibility of a cut if the market stays subdued longer than expected.

The other is Primary Health Properties. As the name suggests, it owns and lets out healthcare properties, like GP clinics.

It’s open to property market risk. But against that, it still gets its rents. And right now, they look set to provide a 7.5% dividend yield.

Energy

Energy is another long-term essential. And I mostly expect fossil fuel business to pay the dividends today, with renewable energy a bit of a ‘jam tomorrow’ thing.

And Greencoat UK Wind is down for a loss this year. But analysts see profit next year, and a 7.5% dividend yield. So there’s a bit of tomorrow there, but it’s not very tomorrow… if you get what I mean.

Finally, I don’t think I could resist ITV and its 6.5% dividend yield. With a lot of revenue coming from adverstising, it’s very sensitive to the economy and to retail market hardship. And we’ve had that in the past few years.

But revenue is picking up, and analysts expect the share price to follow.

FTSE 250 for 2024?

The more I look at FTSE 250 stocks like these, the more I think we could see better long-term total returns from them at today’s cheap prices.

I think my focus could well be on mid-cap stocks for the rest of this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, ITV, and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 14% in 2024, what’s next for the Lloyds share price?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at what prompted the Lloyds share price to rise this year, and offers her…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a lifetime of passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I see lots of cheap dividend stocks in the FTSE 100 right now, but prices are starting to rise. Here's…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks I’m desperate to buy as the FTSE 100 dips

| Harvey Jones

Never waste a dip, says Harvey Jones. Three of his favourite growth stocks have fallen over the last month and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d use a £10K ISA to try and generate £900 in dividends annually like this!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would invest a Stocks and Shares ISA in blue-chip companies to try and set up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d build a second income stream worth £1,228 a month by investing £10 a day!

| Sumayya Mansoor

A second income stream could come in handy later in life. This Fool explains how she’d build one by investing…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Buy cheap FTSE shares, says HSBC

| Ben McPoland

Analysts at HSBC have upgraded their rating of FTSE stocks and reckon the blue-chip UK index could carry on powering…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

It could be worth buying the dip for this FTSE 250 stock, down 7% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith spots a sharp drop in a FTSE 250 stock but explains why this could just be a blip…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Still cheap as chips! What’s wrong with the IAG share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe just how low a value markets are putting on the IAG share price. He wants to…

Read more »