Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The ‘dinosaur’ FTSE 100 index is starting to roar

The ‘dinosaur’ FTSE 100 index is starting to roar

The FTSE 100 index has often been derided in recent years, but UK large-cap stocks are beginning to show encouraging signs of life.

Charlie Carman
Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index has hardly set the investing world on fire over the past five years. London’s blue-chip benchmark has advanced less than 15% since mid-2019. By contrast, the S&P 500 increased a little over 85% in the same timeframe.

Despite a miserable track record of underperformance against its international peers, I’m pleased to say the Footsie’s shown admirable signs of strength recently. It’s notched an impressive total of 11 all-time highs over the last month.

So is this the start of a long-overdue renaissance for the UK’s largest 100 shares?

Here’s my take.

The Jurassic Park of stock markets

The FTSE 100 is sometimes criticised as a ‘dinosaur’ index on the verge of extinction. That’s because it’s concentrated in traditional industries rather than more exciting growth areas.

Weighted by market-cap, the Footsie’s dominated by legacy sectors such as oil and gas, mining, utilities, and banking. Technology companies represent less than 1% of the index.

Remarkably, all Footsie constituents put together are worth less than individual US tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft.

Granted, there are some notable FTSE 100 success stories from recent years, including aerospace and defence engineer Rolls-Royce and homegrown accounting tech firm Sage Group.

However, too many FTSE 100 stalwarts have delivered a negative return over five years for my liking, including the likes of Diageo, Unilever, and Lloyds Bank.

UK shares still look cheap

Nonetheless, there are signs things are changing. The Footsie’s broad rally in 2024 has been encouraging to see.

What’s more, it might just be beginning. FTSE 100 shares are cheap compared to their US counterparts, which suggests they’re well-placed to deliver strong future returns.

The average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of the respective indexes suggest as much.

IndexP/E ratio
FTSE 10013.0
S&P 50024.7

From Diplodocus to Tyrannosaurus rex

Dinosaur fans will forgive me for extending the metaphor, but the FTSE 100 might be about to transform from a slow and heavy herbivore into a carnivore king.

Cheap valuations and strong momentum indicate there are good reasons for optimism, especially if these factors attract significant capital inflows.

Maybe the FTSE 100 doesn’t need the latest hot tech stocks to succeed in the 21st century after all.

Indeed, equipment rental business Ashtead Group‘s (LSE:AHT) a FTSE 100 stock worth considering and one that proves boring can be beautiful.

The company serves a range of clients in various industries. Its primary focus is on America’s construction and industrial sectors. The equipment it offers spans scaffolding, ladders, hand-held tools, and forklifts.

Ashtead Group should continue to benefit from a buoyant American economy and a positive outlook for the country’s construction sector.

Industrial policy remains a key focus for the Biden administration and spending on big projects, such as electric vehicle factories and semiconductor plants, is increasing. This acts as a strong tailwind for further growth in the Ashtead share price.

Granted, the company faces political risks from the upcoming presidential elections and hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts are fading, which could hurt growth.

Nonetheless, I think Ashtead shares serve as a useful reminder that the FTSE 100 is far from a fossil graveyard. The age of the hungry dinosaurs could be back and I’m all for it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Microsoft, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Diageo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn that into a £308 monthly passive income

| Charlie Carman

It's possible to create a lifelong passive income stream from a well-chosen portfolio of dividend shares. Here's how I'd invest…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Value Shares

This £3 value stock could soar in the AI boom

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar value stock could do well on the back of the huge global build-out of data centres in the…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Should I invest in Darktrace shares as they rocket towards £6?

| Gordon Best

Darktrace shares are up nearly 75% in 2024 as the cybersecurity sector rallied, but is it too late to invest?…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Up 33% in 3 months but Lloyds shares still look undervalued to me

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares are finally in demand after a tough few years. While they're more expensive than they were, Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d consider buying these FTSE 100 growth stocks for 2024 and beyond

| Alan Oscroft

I've been looking for growth stocks with low PEG valuations, and I'm finding plenty. But they're not at all where…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Minimal savings? Here’s how I’d start investing with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an ideal way for investors to get the most out of their hard-earned money…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price frenzy is finally over. Is now the perfect time to buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks the Rolls-Royce share price has risen too far, too fast. As investors start to calm down, a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 popular FTSE 100 share I wouldn’t touch with 2 bargepoles!

| James Beard

Hoping to get myself a bargain, I’m always keen to buy FTSE 100 shares after they’ve fallen in value. But…

Read more »