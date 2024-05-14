Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 33%, is there any value left in Aviva’s share price?

Up 33%, is there any value left in Aviva’s share price?

Despite the recent rise, Aviva’s share price looks very undervalued to me, with strong growth prospects in view, and a high dividend offered as well.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva’s (LSE: AV.) share price has risen around 33% since its 12-month low of £3.66 on 8 September.

This raises the questions of whether there is any value left in the stock and if so, how much?

What is the fair price of the shares?

On the key price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation measurement, Aviva currently trades at just 12.7. This compares to the average P/E of its peer group of 20.4, so it looks very undervalued on this measure.

The same can be said for its price-to-book (P/B) valuation. It presently trades at a P/B of only 1.4 against a peer group average of 3.6.

And completing the clean sweep of key valuation metrics for me is that it is also undervalued on the price-to-sales (P/S) measure. It trades at just 0.6 against a 1.9 average for its peers.

So what is a fair price for the stock? A discounted cash flow analysis using other analysts’ financial projections as well as my own show it to be around 44% undervalued.

Therefore, I believe a fair price for the shares would be about £8.71, compared to the present £4.88.

This does not guarantee the stock will reach that level but again highlights how undervalued it looks to me.

How strong does the company look?

A company’s share price – and its dividends – are powered over time by earnings and profits. If these consistently rise, then both its share price and dividend payouts should also increase.

Last year saw Aviva record a 9% rise in operating profits to £1.47bn, from £1.35bn in 2022. Solvency II operating capital generation increased by 8% — to £1.46bn, from £1.35bn in 2022. This can be a powerful engine for growth, as well as safeguarding against future financial crises.

This said, a genuine new global financial crisis does remain a risk for the firm. Another is inflation edging back up in its key markets of the UK, US, and Canada. This would increase the cost of living, which could deter new customer business and prompt existing clients to cancel their policies.

This said, last month’s acquisition of AIG’s UK life insurance business also looks positive for growth. It has a strong business in the small- and medium-sized enterprises insurance sector.

So does March’s purchase of Lloyd’s of London firm Probitas. This has a major presence in the lucrative commercial insurance market.

Overall, consensus analysts’ estimates are that earnings and revenue will increase by 7.8% and 5.4% a year respectively to end-2026.

High dividend yield?

A big reward for shareholders is the high dividend it pays.

This was increased by 8% last year — to 33.4p a share from 31p in 2022. On the current share price of £4.88, this gives a yield of 6.8%.

It compares very well to the average FTSE 100 yield of 3.8%.

I bought Aviva at a lower price a while back, so am happy with that position. If I did not have that, I would buy the stock today for its apparent undervaluation, strong growth prospects, and high yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Up 125% in 27 months, can this ‘old-fashioned’ FTSE 100 stock continue its good run?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the prospects for a FTSE 100 stock that’s operating in a market that’s been in existence for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Growth stocks and discounted English wine: a match made in heaven?

| Dr. James Fox

Normally when we think of growth stocks, we think of tech and AI, but this English vineyard represents a really…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’ve found the most popular FTSE share. But should I buy?

| James Beard

Our writer’s been crunching some numbers to identify the FTSE share that tops the popularity charts. But should he follow…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

I’m considering investing in this thriving FTSE 100 car marketplace

| Oliver Rodzianko

Cars and internet retail together make for an exceptional investment, and this FTSE 100 firm has captured the British market.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Admiral shares are an underrated passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in the UK’s largest car insurance firm could be a better source of income than a…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

This beaten-down ‘almost’ penny stock trades 180% below its target price! 

| Dr. James Fox

This penny stock’s been in the wars. Shares in AIM-listed Mulberry are down 55% over 12 months amid a downturn…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What happens if the BT share price drops below 100p?

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price is close to 100p, and it hasn't traded below here since 2009. Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: May’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »