Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Has the Trainline share price just turned the corner?

Has the Trainline share price just turned the corner?

The Trainline share price jumped in early trading today after a strong set of annual results from the ticketing provider. Will our writer join the journey?

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After releasing its annual results today (3 May), Trainline (LSE: TRN) has a full head of steam. As I write this on Friday morning, the Trainline share price has put on 9% as the City digests the latest numbers from the ticketing company.

That means they have moved up 37% over the past year.

Over the past six weeks before today, they had been on a downward trend. In that period the price fell by over a fifth.

Could the results be a boost for the shares after the recent weak performance – and might they change my mind on investing?

First-class business performance

The company did well last year, explaining today’s jump. Annual revenues grew 21% to £397m. Operating cash flow soared over tenfold to £91m.

While the core UK market performed well, so did the international ticket sales business. Revenues in that division grew 17%, although at £53m they were roughly a quarter of the UK amount.

The strongest revenue growth of all — 23% — was delivered by the solutions business, which is essentially a platform Trainline provides for customers like corporate travel agents. With revenues of £135m, this is a sizeable operation.

Basic earnings per share jumped 61% to 7.3p, meaning the Trainline share price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now sits at 45.

Clear line ahead?

I reckon Trainline can keep growing at speed.

It still has substantial scope to increase market share in the UK. In Continental Europe it is only really scratching the surface of most markets. Its established technology can help it build business there, as it is already proving in countries like Spain.

That said, I see some risks.

One is the previously mooted nationalisation of train ticketing in the UK. It may not happen any time soon (if at all) and even if it does, Trainline’s experience could mean it is actually as much of an opportunity as a threat for the company.

Another risk is the business model. Why should I pay Trainline a commission for a ticket when (in some cases) I can use its site or app to find the ticket then book it directly with a train company, avoiding commissions? Trainline noted today that it has an “increased focus on non-commission revenue generation.”

Second-class valuation

Another concern I have had about Trainline since the pandemic is what happens if travel mostly dries up for a sustained period of time.

That could see revenues hit the buffers. But unlike train operators, ticketing platforms are not high up a government’s list of essential service providers.

Yet if business momentum continues at its current high rate, I think the Trainline share price could pick up speed.

But the P/E ratio is higher than I am comfortable with. The valuation already looks a bit high for my tastes (just like a lot of train tickets) so I will not be getting on board.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Record service revenues make Apple a stock to consider buying

| Stephen Wright

Despite declining iPhone sales and lower overall revenues, Apple stock is on the up. Stephen Wright looks at what investors…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Lifetime second income! 3 FTSE stocks I hope I’ll never have to sell

| Harvey Jones

There are no guarantees when investing, but Harvey Jones hopes to generate a second income from these stocks for the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in May, which included a cybersecurity leader…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Are these 2 top-performing UK growth stocks set to smash the index all over again? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is still kicking himself for failing to buy these two top FTSE 100 growth stocks last June. Now…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 penny stock I’d consider buying now while its share price is near 12p

| Kevin Godbold

This penny stock’s business looks set to explode into earnings after being a loss-maker for years. I think it’s an…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has what it takes to keep beating the market

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at a UK stock that's outperformed the broader market since its IPO in 2006 and looks set…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 incredible passive income shares you probably haven’t heard of!

| Dr. James Fox

When it comes to passive income shares, there are very few companies with stronger credentials than these two. Dr James…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Back below 70p, is the Vodafone share price set to slide?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has been a disaster over one year, five years, and a decade. But after falling below…

Read more »