Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons Warren Buffett might love this stock, and 1 reason he might avoid it like the plague

2 reasons Warren Buffett might love this stock, and 1 reason he might avoid it like the plague

Warren Buffett’s one of the best stock pickers of all time. But would he approve of Barclays shares? This Fool explores.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If there’s one man to turn to for inspiration when it comes to investing, it’s Warren Buffett. He started out with just a few dollars and turned it into a 12-figure net worth.

His track record with Berkshire Hathaway is incredible. He averages returns of 20% a year. That’s double the S&P 500.

But what might he make of UK-based international bank Barclays (LSE: BARC)? Its shares have soared 18.95% in the last 12 months, far outpacing the FTSE 100.

Here are two reasons I reckon a mega-investor like him might love the stalwart bank, and one obvious reason he might not.

Reason #1

Buffett says investors should only buy companies when they understand the business and how it makes money. That’s the first reason I reckon he’d be keen on the stock.

With banks, it’s easy to comprehend how they generate revenue. I suspect that’s why Buffett owns over $3.2bn in Citigroup stock.

Barclays makes money through earning interest on loans. Last year, it was able to charge customers more when lending due to higher interest rates. As such, its net interest income rose 20% year on year to £12.7bn. It also specialises in areas such as investment banking and wealth management.

What’s more, the business has streamlined its operations in recent times. Going forward, it will operate under five divisions: UK Consumer, US Consumer, UK Corporate, Investment, and Private & Wealth.

This will help make the company more accountable and “provide an enhanced and more granular disclosure of performance”.

Reason #2

The second reason is because he likes to buy stocks with cheap valuations. He focuses on companies that he believes are undervalued compared to what they could be worth in a decade or more.

Barclays ticks that box with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.8. That’s comfortably below the benchmark for value of 10. It’s also less than the Footsie average of around 11.5.

To go alongside its cheap valuation, it’s also implemented a major cost-cutting initiative that aims to deliver annual savings of £2bn by 2026. That should provide a boost to profits.

But its progress could be hindered by a few things. Firstly, falling interest rates will impact the bank’s earnings and squeeze its margins. More widely, I’m expecting further short-term volatility for UK banks in 2024 as economic uncertainty rumbles on.

Nevertheless, at its current price, I see long-term value in Barclays and reckon Buffett might too.

A sticking point

Of course, there’s one reason Buffett would probably never buy Barclays shares is that it’s a UK-listed company.

In true fashion of sticking to what he knows best, Buffett largely tends to steer away from buying companies listed outside the US. He’s reminded investors on numerous occasions to never bet against America.

Value out there

But for UK investors, I don’t see this as an issue. Granted, the domestic economy has lagged in recent years. But I see sentiment picking up in the years ahead. What’s more, as Barclays stock shows, there’s plenty of value out there at the moment that investors can capitalise on.

Whether Buffett would approve of Barclays stock is unknown. What I do know however, is that if I had the cash I’d buy its shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Down 28% in a week! What’s going on with the share price of this FTSE 250 British icon?

| James Beard

There’s one stock in the FTSE 250 that took a bit of a battering last week. But I’m not surprised,…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

At around £28.50, Shell’s share price looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price still looks undervalued against its fossil-fuel-focused rivals to me, despite it pushing back its carbon reduction targets.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

433 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend superstar could make me £18,803 in annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked FTSE 100 gem has one of the best yields in the index, looks undervalued, and makes me big…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar investment trusts I’d buy for a new Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here are two fantastic trusts that I'd happily snap up today if I were building a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1k in Games Workshop shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Games Workshop shares have proved to be a stellar investment in recent years. Charlie Carman examines whether this trend can…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

With the Middle East in crisis, will the BP share price soar?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BP share price has leapt by a sixth, surging 16.7% since the lows of late January. Will it gush…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Santander shares have outperformed over the past 12 months, leaving this Fool wondering if he should add the bank stock…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

55% below its all-time high, this growth stock doubles up as a value investment

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver says Kainos Group is one of the best technology growth stocks on the British market. He says the growth…

Read more »