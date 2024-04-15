Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Which FTSE defence stock should I buy? Here’s what the charts say

Which FTSE defence stock should I buy? Here’s what the charts say

FTSE shares like BAE Systems have been flying higher over the last couple of years as the geopolitical situation has rapidly deteriorated.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK defence stocks have been performing strongly recently. The largest of them all, BAE Systems (LSE: BA.), has been a big FTSE outperformer, rising 140% since late 2021.

Its meteoric rise reflects how unstable geopolitics has become. On 13 April, Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel, sparking fears of a much wider conflict. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues while tensions remain high between China and Taiwan.

Given all this, it’s very likely that global military budgets will rise even higher.

It’s often said that the stock market is forward-looking. So is all this already priced into FTSE defence shares? Let’s take a look.

Turning to the charts

Below, we can see the five-year share price performances of four UK defence stocks. Namely, BAE Systems (159%), Chemring (138%), Babcock International (-2%) and QinetiQ (LSE: QQ), which is up 21%.

Created at TradingView

Over this time frame, two stocks have more than doubled (BAE and Chemring), while the other two haven’t performed anywhere near as well.

However, while QinetiQ’s 21% gain looks relatively modest, it is actually a far better return over tbis period than the FTSE 250 (to which it belongs). The mid-cap index is flat.

And Babcock’s disappointing five-year performance hides the fact that the stock has rocketed 72% in the past year alone.

How have these movements affected valuations?

The P/E ratio

Looking at the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) metric, none of the stocks strike me as grossly overvalued.

Forward P/E
BAE17.8
Chemring17.8
Babcock13.6
QinetiQ12.5

BAE’s forward P/E of 17.8 is noticeably higher than its historical average, though.

Created at TradingView

Yet it could be argued that the stock had been undervalued versus US peers for many years. So perhaps its strong performance has just closed that gap, affording it fair value.

Dividends

On the dividend front, all yield 1.9% to 2.2% except Babcock. It didn’t pay out at all in 2021 and 2022. The dividend is back now (yielding 0.33%), but is nowhere near its prior 2019 level. The forward yield is just 1%.

Created at TradingView

While not the highest yields due to rising share prices, all four dividends are extremely well-covered by earnings.

Which looks the better buy?

Based on this, I’d say QinetiQ stock looks good value. The shares haven’t surged like the others over the past year. Consequently, the forward P/E ratio is just 12.8 and there is a 2.2% dividend yield.

The firm’s revenues and profits are forecast to trend higher over the next couple of years while the dividend is heading in the right direction, too. It has also commenced a £100m share buyback programme to run over the next 12 months.

One issue I’d highlight here though is that about 66% of QinetiQ’s revenue comes from the UK. If elected, Labour has committed to raise the UK’s defence spending to 2.5% of GDP “as soon as resources allow”.

But what if resources don’t allow and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) budget is slashed? That could be bad news for the stock.

Taking everything into account, I’d consider investing in BAE if I hadn’t done so already. The stock is pricier, which adds risk, but the firm is more diversified both in terms of geography and products.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s why investors should consider buying Scottish Mortgage shares today

| Charlie Keough

After a steady rise in recent times, this Fool thinks Scottish Mortgage shares could be worth considering. Here he explains…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock keeps blowing broker forecasts out of the water

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the ever-increasing share price targets for a FTSE 250 stock that has risen by 120% in the…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares could rise 29%, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Marks and Spencer shares currently sport a P/E ratio of just 10, and one well-known City broker believes the company…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 of the best FTSE 100 beginner stocks to consider buying

| Charlie Keough

The Footsie offers people just beginning their investment journey some of the best stocks to buy. Here are two to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Aviva share price suddenly dived

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Aviva share price suddenly dropped by over 6% the other day. But there's a simple explanation for this sudden…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d listen to Warren Buffett to aim for long-term wealth

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett looks for "1-foot bars" to step over, not "7-foot bars" to jump. Stephen Wright looks at what this…

Read more »

Oil rig
Investing Articles

Is a comeback on the cards for this FTSE 250 stock?

| James Beard

An 11%  increase in its share price over the past three months and a mega merger should see this FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares look cheap to me after its investment-grade ratings clean sweep

| Simon Watkins

Despite recent gains, Rolls-Royce shares look great value to me, as it moves into its next phase of growth spurred…

Read more »