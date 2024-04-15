Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £9,000 in savings? Here’s a FTSE 100 stock I’d buy to target a £30,652 annual second income!

£9,000 in savings? Here’s a FTSE 100 stock I’d buy to target a £30,652 annual second income!

Our writer highlights one top FTSE 100 share that he thinks could help create a portfolio large enough for a sizeable second income.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Getting to the point where I’m earning a big tax-free second income from my portfolio is going to take time. That’s because the Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit is currently £20,000 a year.

So even if I maxed this out, my yearly passive income stream would be £1,200 from a 6%-yielding portfolio. While that would come in handy for Christmas presents, it’s hardly what I’d call huge.

Therefore, I’d take the long view when it comes to passive income. I’d give up bits and bobs from dividends and aim to build up my portfolio over time.

If I had nine grand to invest in an ISA today, I’d consider the following FTSE 100 trust as a starter stock.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Hunting for outliers

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) aims to invest in the world’s greatest growth companies on behalf of shareholders. Its investing strategy is very long-term and differentiated.

For example, it has owned shares of Swedish industrial group Atlas Copco since 1995. And it has held Amazon, ASML and Tesla for over a decade.

These have all been fantastic stocks to own across a long period of time.

Scottish Mortgage’s mission to find the big winners of tomorrow has taken it deep into private markets too.

The trust now has around 26% of its portfolio allocated to unlisted assets, including SpaceX, which recently put the largest and most powerful spacecraft ever into orbit.

This does add an element of uncertainty, however, because these private companies are harder to put an accurate value on. Once they go public, they could get seriously marked down.

Of course, they could also increase in value, which is why the trust is invested in them.

The ‘YouTube of audio’

One portfolio holding I find very interesting is Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). Scottish Mortgage first invested in the music streaming platform back in 2015 when it was still a private company.

The trust says Spotify is reshaping the music industry, giving “artists access to unparalleled data analytics…[It] can do what the labels did for artists, but with more data, at a lower cost and without making any demand on copyright ownership.”

Of course, we know the company faces formidable competition in the shape of Apple and Amazon. These tech juggernauts are competing for the same music streaming subscriptions.

Yet Spotify now has 602m monthly active users and 236m paying premium subscribers. It has bundled audiobooks into the premium package, which I’m personally getting great value from as a subscriber. And it may bundle in more stuff (including podcasts) over time to keep listeners loyal.

It’s quickly becoming the YouTube of audio, and the market has started paying attention. I have too and the stock is on my watchlist.

Passive income plan

By investing my cash in a collection of UK stocks like Scottish Mortgage, I think it’s entirely realistic to aim for an average 9% annual return.

Naturally, this isn’t guaranteed. It could be less (or more) over time.

But if I was able to achieve this rate of return, £9,000 invested every year — the equivalent of £750 every month — would become £510,880 after 20 years.

At this point, I could restructure my portfolio around dividend stocks collectively yielding 6%, which would pay me a £30,652 yearly second income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in ASML, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon, Apple, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

62% down! Is the Ceres Power share price now a green energy bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Annual results from the green energy firm showed a company on the cusp of doubling sales. So why has the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 mid-cap UK defence shares to consider buying in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

Defence budgets are soaring as global conflicts increase the threat landscape, so I'm examining the value proposition of three defence-related…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying dividend stocks BP and Shell. Should I?

| Paul Summers

Cherished dividend stocks BP and Shell have outperformed the FTSE 100 index so far in 2024. Paul Summers takes a…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Dividend Shares

A 5% yield? Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Tesco shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the positive momentum for Tesco shares following the release of the full-year results and looks at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Yields up to 12.3% 3 top shares investors should consider for a second income

| Royston Wild

Searching for ways to make a market-beating second income? These popular dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, says Royston Wild.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this UK stock a no-brainer buy for passive income after its recent update?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This UK stock possesses an enticing investor rewards policy, and an attractive level of return. Is it a shrewd investment…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d love to buy for powerful passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some FTSE 100 shares possess attractive returns prospects. Our writer breaks down three picks she reckons are screaming buys!

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 tempting cheap shares to consider buying for long-term returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

These cheap shares are being held back by wider market issues. Buying some now could be a shrewd move ahead…

Read more »