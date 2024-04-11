Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » NIO stock has halved. Time to make a killing?

NIO stock has halved. Time to make a killing?

NIO stock has more than halved in the past year. The carmaker faces challenges but has the price fall gone too far? Our writer weighs the investment case.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NIO (NYSE: NIO) has fallen a long, long way. In 2021, NIO stock sold for more than $60 apiece. Today, the price is beneath $5.

The share price has halved in the past year, though the five-year decline sits at a more modest 8%.

Still, after the steep fall and with NIO now trading close to prices last seen in 2020, could it be time for me to pile in to the shares and try to make a killing?

Macro concerns, micro concerns

NIO is not the only electric vehicle maker to have seen a sharp comedown in share price lately.

Rivian has more than halved so far in 2024 and is now over 90% lower than it was five years ago. Even Tesla has tumbled 31% this year, although it still sits an impressive 862% higher than it did five years back.

Clearly, there are some problems affecting investor sentiment about the sector generally.

These include increasing competition pushing down selling prices and hurting profit margins (NIO remains loss-making, unlike Tesla). Shipping disruptions are also complicating supply chains, potentially adding costs and delays.

On top of that, NIO stock is likely suffering from some company-specific concerns too. It announced this month that first-quarter deliveries were around 30,000, around 3% below the same level in the comparative quarter last year. Tesla deliveries in the quarter showed a worse year-on-year decline (9%) but it still shifted almost 13 times as many vehicles as NIO.

For a company of NIO’s size and unprofitable economics so far, declining sales are a concern. If that trend continues, it could be bad news for revenues and particularly for profitability.

NIO’s first-quarter net loss of $690m was 166% higher than in the prior-year quarter.

Business model concerns

I think that helps explain why the stock has slumped.

The company remains badly loss-making and is burning cash.

Meanwhile, sales growth may have stalled, for now at least. Investors seem worried that the economics of the business are unattractive. The business model has not yet proven that it can be consistently profitable.

If the company continues to burn cash, it may dilute existing shareholders by issuing new shares to raise money. That could further hurt the NIO price.

Potential fork in the road?

Still, looked at positively, might we now be at an inflection point?

Slower sales growth and profit margin pressure could lead to a shakeout in the industry. That might help the prospects of well-established manufacturers such as Tesla and NIO.

NIO may not be growing sales well, but it is still shifting a couple of thousand cars per week. It has built a premium brand and offers battery-swapping technology I think helps set it apart from rivals whose vehicles are effectively tied to charging stations.

Based on that, NIO stock today could turn out to be a real bargain. Buying now, I might make a killing in years to come if the business grows sales and cuts or eliminates losses.

I would like to see more evidence of that before investing, however. So for now at least, I will not be buying NIO stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks I’d invest £500 in right now

| Ben McPoland

Despite falling between 17% and 25% from their all-time highs, these two growth stocks still appear to have plenty left…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

Why I’m not missing out on this underrated growth stock at 1,615p

| Ken Hall

Our writer is set to buy this growth stock that is increasing profits, headcount and looking to capitalise on the…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

UK shares: a great opportunity to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that investing in attractively valued UK shares now could help him build wealth in future. Here's how.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 soaring stocks to consider buying for a fresh ISA

| Charlie Keough

As the new tax year begins, this Fool is thinking about stocks investors should consider for their new ISA. Here…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Market Movers

The Darktrace share price jumps 8% today! Has the firm finally turned a corner?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest trading update and the benefit it provides to the Darktrace share price, as well…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the AstraZeneca share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The AstraZeneca share price has been treading water for some time. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at possible…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price heading for a fall?

| Alan Oscroft

I love seeing the Rolls-Royce share price keep on climbing up and up... until it stops. Here, I’m examining valuations…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Spotlight on FTSE 100 stock AstraZeneca

| G A Chester

It's 25 years since the merger of a UK and a Swedish firm formed pharmaceuticals heavyweight AstraZeneca.

Read more »