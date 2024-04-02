Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 in savings? I’d aim for a second income worth £10,916 a year

£5,000 in savings? I’d aim for a second income worth £10,916 a year

A second income can help alleviate financial pressure further down the line. This Fool outlines how he’d aim to make over £10,000 a year.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dream for millions of investors is a second income. Making extra cash without doing little work may sound too good to be true. But actually, through investing in the stock market, it’s more than possible.

I’m targeting dividend stocks to get there. With £5,000 in cash as my starting point, here’s how I’d aim to generate over £10,000 a year.

How much could I make?

While £5,000 is a healthy sum of money, I’m aware investing that alone isn’t going to deliver a spectacular second income straight away.

Assuming a 7% return, that would bank me just £350 a year in passive income. I’m hoping for more than that.

That’s why I plan to contribute a small amount of my salary every month. What’s more, I’ll also reinvest my dividends. That way, I’ll benefit from compounding.

Let’s say I invest £100 a month on top of my initial lump sum and reinvest all the dividend payments I receive. After 30 years, I could be generating £10,916 a year in passive income. I’d also have an investment pot worth over £162,000.

That’s more like it. A second income of that size would go a long way to allowing me to live a more comfortable lifestyle. After all, that’s the goal, isn’t it?

How I’ll get there

But the million pound question is what sort of stocks can help me get there? I reckon ITV (LSE: ITV) looks like a good option.

Its share price has taken a battering. In the last 12 months, it’s down 10.6%. In the last five years, it has seen 45% shaved off its price.

But I think the TV stalwart, at its current price, could be great value. Its yield now sits at 6.8%. That’s twice the FTSE 250 average.

Pair that with its low valuation. And I think ITV shares could be a steal. They currently trade on around 12 times earnings for this year. Forecasts have that falling to nine in 2025.

Bright times ahead

I also think the business has an exciting future. It has struggled recently. Its ad revenues have suffered due to red hot inflation. However, the prospects for its digital platforms look up.

This includes the fast-growing ITVX, as well as its ITV Studios operation. By 2026, the business has its sights set on achieving at least £750m of digital revenues. Should it meet these expectations in the years to come, this could be key to pushing the stock higher.

Investing always comes with risks. For ITV, there’s the ongoing threat of wavering advertising sales. Its dividend is covered under 1.4 times by earnings, which could also be seen as an issue.

Nevertheless, the business has reiterated its desire to keep rewarding shareholders. Its recent announcement for a £235m share buyback scheme is proof of this. Therefore, I think its handsome payout looks safe enough.

The ITV share price has been gaining momentum this year. In 2024, it’s up 17.4%. By owning stocks like the mature industry titan, I feel that I’ll be able to generate income that’ll enhance my lifestyle in the years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 Stocks & Shares ISA mistakes I’ll be avoiding, and 1 stock I’m buying soon!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the Stocks & Shares ISA deadline nears, our writer breaks down a couple of rookie errors she’ll be looking…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy as the index hits 8,000 points!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares could be a steal at current prices. Here's why I think they could continue…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which of these 2 FTSE 100 high-yielders should I buy for dividends?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks with enticing yields. Which is a better investment for…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I plan to buy the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100

| Charlie Keough

This Fool breaks down two of his favourite dividend shares and explains why he hopes to add to his position…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £1,637 monthly passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Creating a passive income stream through regularly investing and selecting high-yielding stocks is possible. Our writer breaks down how she…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing For Beginners

£2k in savings? Here’s how I’d try and double it with FTSE 100 shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines the type of FTSE 100 shares he'd target for high levels of growth, along with a specific…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares could surge when interest rates are cut

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage hasn't inspired investors in recent times, but this Fool think its shares could be set to soar. Here…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy this cheap FTSE 100 stock while it’s on sale at 135p

| Ben McPoland

Here's a FTSE 100 stock that has fallen by nearly a quarter over the last 12 months. I think the…

Read more »