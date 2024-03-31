Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend yields above 8%! Which of these cheap FTSE 100 shares should I buy?

Dividend yields above 8%! Which of these cheap FTSE 100 shares should I buy?

These dividend shares offer some of the largest yields on the UK market. But are they sustainable for long-term passive income?

Kevin Godbold
Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index has several dividend-paying shares with yields above 8%. I count six, but which should I buy?

The highest yielder on my screen is telecoms company Vodafone. City analysts predict a dividend of 7.4 euro cents per share for the trading year to March 2025.

With the share price near 67.80p (26 March), the forward-looking yield is above 9% at recent currency rates.

Unreliable dividends

However, as tempting as that might be, Vodafone has committed the biggest sin on my list for a dividend stock: it’s cut the payout. Since 2018, there have been more down-years than up-years for the dividend.

Vodafone may raise dividends again in the future, but the stock is off my list for now.

The next-highest yield comes from Phoenix. The company acquires and manages closed life assurance and pension funds. 

With the share price around 529p, the forward-looking yield is just above 10% for 2024. That’s big, and the business has managed to raise the dividend a bit each year since at least 2017.

So, what is there to dislike? The main problem for me is that it’s hard to peer inside the workings of financial outfits like this. The business is outside my ability to judge its prospects very well, so I’ll avoid it.

Regulatory risk

Next, we have British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. However, despite their high yields, I choose to ignore them because I’m worried about the regulatory risks hanging over the industry. On top of that, they serve markets with long-term declining volumes and both carry heaps of debt.

It’s possible the tobacco stocks could go on to serve dividend investors well in the coming years, but I’m out.

Meanwhile, back in the financials space, M&G looks interesting. With the share price near 236p, the savings and investment company has a forward-looking dividend yield of just under 9% for 2025.

However, dividends only started in 2019 when the company joined the stock market after demerging from Prudential. That short record makes me cautious.

M&G could serve investors well, but I prefer the look of Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

Steady shareholder payments

With the share price in the ballpark of 255p, Legal & General’s anticipated dividend yield is about 8.8% for 2025.

Meanwhile, the company has raised the payment a bit each year since 2018, apart from the pandemic year in 2020 when the dividend remained flat. Nevertheless, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of those increases is running at a comfortable 4.37%.

However, Legal & General provides financial services, and the sector can suffer from cyclicality and volatility. We can see the effects of that playing out in the firm’s volatile multi-year record for earnings and cash flow.

One of the main risks for long-term investors, as I see it, is the stock price and dividends may get caught up in those cyclical gyrations in the coming years.

However, recent outlook statements from the company have been upbeat. So, on balance, I’d choose Legal & General for deeper research. My aim would be to hold some of the shares for the long term in order to harvest the stream of dividends. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Imperial Brands Plc, M&g Plc, Prudential Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Buying 3,027 National Grid shares now would give me a second income of £150 a month

| Kevin Godbold

Dividends from UK defensive stocks offer a generous second income right now and National Grid looks more appealing than most.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

My simple £10-a-day passive income plan

| Ben McPoland

This writer sets out a realistic and achievable plan to turn a modest sum of money into a life-enhancing passive…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

I’d tuck money away before the ISA deadline to buy shares like this in future!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane would consider putting money away before the imminent ISA deadline even without investing it yet. Here's his rationale.

Read more »

Investing Articles

ISA millionaires think the share price makes BP a buy. Are they right?

| Alan Oscroft

A few years ago, most investors seemed to think the BP share price was heading for the floor. And they've…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which is better for our wealth, the BT or Vodafone share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT Group share price has moved neck-and-neck with Vodafone in the past five years. But which might make more…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With £10,000 to invest in April, I’d buy 70 shares in this Warren Buffett stock

| Stephen Wright

According to Warren Buffett, Apple is a better business than any Berkshire Hathaway owns. Stephen Wright sees an opportunity with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Marks & Spencer shares in October 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

It took a long time for the Marks & Spencer recovery to happen, but the shares have soared in the…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

6.75% yield! This UK REIT is my top passive income stock for April

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at the real estate sector for passive income in April. And a stock with a strong…

Read more »