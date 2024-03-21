Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is J D Wetherspoon a bargain FTSE 250 stock today?

Is J D Wetherspoon a bargain FTSE 250 stock today?

This Fool considers one instantly recognisable FTSE 250 stock to see if it might warrant a place in his portfolio right now.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

J D Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW) strikes me as a business that will survive the UK’s hollowed-out high streets and decline of the pub trade. Therefore, I find this FTSE 250 stock an interesting potential investment.

This feeling was strengthened the other day when I walked into a packed ‘Spoons’ pub. There were students sitting not far from the retired while a hen party was getting under way. Numerous families were eating.

This diverse group of punters were all there for the cheap food and drink. Clearly, it’s a unique British business loved by millions.

Wetherspoons’ shares are down 41% over the past five years despite nearly doubling from a December 2022 low.

So, should I invest? Let’s take a look.

Back in the black

Like most companies across the hospitality industry, Wetherspoons suffered during the pandemic. Indeed, in 2020 the firm reported its first annual loss since 1984.

However, for its last financial year (which ended 30 July), it reported a pre-tax profit of almost £43m on sales of £1.92bn. That was a 12.7% rise in annual sales on a like-for-like basis.

Then, in a trading update covering the 25 weeks to 21 January, like-for-like sales rose another 10.1%. Bar sales increased by 11.8%, food was up 7.9%, and fruit machines jumped 10.4%. Meanwhile, hotel room sales edged up 3.1%.

This all bodes well for the interim results due out tomorrow (22 March).

Some concerns

Despite this progress, rising labour costs and competition from supermarkets remain ongoing issues for me here.

The price of a pint in a supermarket is about £1, so a 10% increase in labour costs (which are around 10p per pint) necessitates a 1p increase in the selling price to cover costs. However, for pubs, the average selling price of a pint is around £4.50. The labour per pint is therefore around £1.35, necessitating a 13.5p increase in the selling price to cover extra costs.”

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin, January 2024

Chairman Tim Martin has also highlighted that pubs pay far higher VAT and business rates than supermarkets. For example, pubs and restaurants pay 20% VAT on food sales, whereas “supermarkets pay almost nothing”.

The tax generated by Wetherspoons between 2014 and 2023 equates to approximately 25 times the company’s post-tax profits.

In April, the national minimum and living wages are going up. And if elected, Labour has promised to “introduce a genuine living wage for all adult workers”. That sounds like higher staffing costs to me.

Will I order in some shares?

Of course, Wetherspoons is a resilient and trusted brand with loyal customers. And with inflation easing and profits gradually being rebuilt following the pandemic, it wouldn’t surprise me if the share price headed higher than 785p.

Over time, I expect the firm to naturally take market share with more UK pubs set to vanish. Perhaps it could even one day surpass 2019’s pre-tax profit of £102m.

However, I worry about long-term growth and there’s no dividend. Meanwhile, the shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 19. That doesn’t seem like an immediate bargain to me.

Indeed, it’s basically the same as global spirits giant Diageo (19.3) and bakery chain Greggs (20). Despite also facing higher costs right now, I’d rather buy either of those two stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc and Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 of my top cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider buying before April!

| Royston Wild

Our writer Royston Wild thinks these cheap UK shares could be brilliant buys ahead of next month's Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How we’re building passive income of £100k a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for passive income, I'm always on the lookout for high-yielding shares. Even after rising 16.4% in a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett inspired me to buy this FTSE stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how investing legend Warren Buffett, and his influence, helped her decide to buy this stock for her…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this once high-flying FTSE 250 stock finally showing signs of recovery?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Soaring during the pandemic period, this FTSE 250 dropped soon after. Does a recent update show signs of a turnaround?

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 50% in the last year, does this FTSE 100 stock have any luxury left?

| Jesse Williamson

This writer considers one instantly recognisable FTSE 100 stock to see if it might warrant a place in his portfolio…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in April [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’m avoiding these FTSE 100 shares like the plague!

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 boasts some great businesses. But there are also a number of dogs, thinks Paul Summers. Here are…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

An 8% yield and 35% below its high! This FTSE investment looks excellent to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

With analysts expecting strong future earnings growth, Oliver Rodzianko thinks this FTSE investment is stellar for passive income.

Read more »