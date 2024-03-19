Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I could make a 10% yield for high passive income a reality

How I could make a 10% yield for high passive income a reality

Jon Smith explains how he can target high passive income from top-yielding stocks, including one specific example he’d consider.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in. The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice.

Read More

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the Bank of England base rate at 5.25% and the FTSE 100 average dividend yield at 3.76%, it might seem far-fetched to think about making 10% a year from dividends. Granted, this level of passive income doesn’t come without a more elevated level of risk. Yet that doesn’t mean it’s impossible for me to achieve.

Why high yields help me

In the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, there are seven stocks that currently have a dividend yield of 10% or greater. This doesn’t give me a huge range to pick from, but it’s enough for me to start building a portfolio.

The benefit of selecting high-yielding stocks can be large. For example, let’s say I picked a stock with the index average yield of 3.76%. I’d have to hold this stock for over two and a half years to equate to the same yield as I would in just one year from a stock offering 10%.

Given that I’m keen to compound my money fast for the long term, there’s another benefit here. I can take the generous pay out and invest it back via buying more shares. Simply put, a higher-yielding stock enables me to compound my rate of growth quicker than one with a lower yield.

One for the hit list

A good example of a stock I’d buy if I was targeting this yield is NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE:NESF). The FTSE 250 firm has a current dividend yield of 11.06%.

Part of the rise in the yield has been the 30% drop in the share price over the past year. Rising interest rates mean that it’s more expensive to take out debt to finance new infrastructure projects. Further, the fund is selling some assets, which can add uncertainty due to it being a lengthy process.

However, I think this move lower has been overdone. I don’t see any major problems with the firm going forward. In fact, the share price has fallen far more than the net asset value (NAV) of the funds assets should imply. At the last estimation, the stock trades at a 31% discount to the NAV.

When I look through the latest presentation from last autumn, I feel confident the dividend isn’t under pressure. For example, the dividend cover ratio is 1.8 times, comfortably above the level of one. It has a total gearing of 46.4%. Again, this is low enough in my view for debt not to be a problem going forward.

Risks to remember

I have to flag up that targeting such a high overall yield does carry risks. Given the small pool of potential companies that fit the bill, it could make my portfolio overly concentrated with just a few stocks. If something goes wrong, it could really impact the overall return.

Another point is that sometimes a high yield isn’t sustainable. If the company’s in trouble and the share price keeps falling, the yield might look high. But if the firm then cuts the dividend to preserve cash flow, my yield could suddenly be cut.

Ultimately, I believe I can target a 10% yield. Other investors can do the same, but it’s not a low-risk strategy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 last-gasp value stocks I’m considering buying before the ISA deadline

| Royston Wild

Could these value stocks be too cheap to miss following recent share price weakness? Our writer Royston Wild reckons the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying for a winning portfolio

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer details two FTSE 100 shares that she thinks could help build a great portfolio of stocks to boost…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this penny stock stage a storming recovery in 2024 and beyond?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This penny stock has seen its shares struggle recently. Could a better economic picture help boost its performance and shares?

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £10 a day in stocks to build a second income of £400 a month!

| Sumayya Mansoor

A second income isn’t always an additional job. This Fool explains how dividend shares could help build an additional income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could SoundHound AI be the next Nvidia-like growth stock at $8?

| Ben McPoland

This investor considers whether buying one increasingly popular AI growth stock today could be like investing in Nvidia back in…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 50% but forecast to grow fast, this FTSE 250 technology investment looks excellent to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko considers Kainos Group an excellent FTSE 250 company. He reveals why he believes the investment is significantly undervalued.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I think they can: 2 FTSE 100 stocks that can keep chugging higher

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author considers these two FTSE 100 companies to be excellent. But is he going to invest in them? Let's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If the Lloyds share price doesn’t pick up soon, will I sell? No!

| Alan Oscroft

I've been losing money on the Lloyds share price for years. So is it time to sell and run now?…

Read more »