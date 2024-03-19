Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 30% this year, is Tesla stock a lost cause or a bargain at this price?

Down 30% this year, is Tesla stock a lost cause or a bargain at this price?

With Tesla rapidly losing ground against Chinese competitors, I’m wondering if the sinking stock can recover. Will an April price increase save the day?

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in. The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice.

Read More

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hasn’t had a great start to the year, with the stock down 30%.

In its results on 24 January, it reported earnings and revenue down 2.8% and 1.65%, respectively. On 13 March, Wells Fargo downgraded Tesla to the equivalent of a sell rating, calling it a “growth company with no growth”. Goldman Sachs followed suit, lowering its price projections on 18 March.

Tesla responded by announcing a $1,000 price increase for all Model Y electric vehicles (EVs) starting 1 April. The announcement helped boost the share price by 3.8% in morning trading on 18 March and it closed up more than 6% on the day.

Serious quality issues

Federal agencies have reportedly received 4,228 complaints related to Tesla EVs recently. The number of issues is so high a writer for popular tech site The Verge penned an article with the sarcastic title Tesla vehicles have serious quality issues, part 7,294,656.

That’s clearly an exaggeration but is indicative of how bad the situation is. A quick search reveals a long list of mechanical failures, accidents, fires, and autopilot disasters related to Tesla vehicles.

The general consensus? 

Tesla is a tech company, not a car company. And therein lies the problem. Under the guidance of CEO Elon Musk, it has done a lot to advance self-driving technology – but appears to fall short when it comes to car mechanics.

Even rental agencies are pulling out

CEO Stephen Scherr of rental car company Hertz Global Holdings recently stepped down after an ill-advised attempt at adopting Tesla vehicles. After just two years with the company, Scherr threw in the towel due to massive losses incurred when 100,000 new Tesla EVs saw minimal demand and resulted in costly repairs.

When Tesla slashed pricing last year to pump up sales, Hertz was left with thousands of high-priced used Model 3 and Model Y Tesla’s with minimal resale value. The catastrophe resulted in Hertz reporting its largest quarterly loss since the pandemic. 

But Tesla is not alone

EVs in general haven’t been doing well lately. Shares for Tesla competitors NIO and Polestar are in similar positions, each down by over 30% this year.

But Chinese competitor BYD appears to be bucking the trend, up 15% over the past month. The company’s subsidiary BYD Auto is now a leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer and claims to be the highest-selling EV company in China for the past two years.

The growth is reportedly due to lower pricing that Tesla can’t compete with.

Despite its current issues, Tesla has a long history of strong performance and a solid balance sheet. With over $100bn in assets and $63bn in equity, it easily covers its $4.6bn in debt. Earnings grew 19.2% over the past year and are expected to continue at around 10% per year.

Can it recover?

Diminishing demand, mechanical issues, and lower-priced alternatives from China pose serious threats to Tesla’s future. While it remains the most popular EV brand in the US, it’s rapidly losing ground in the critical Chinese market.

The next earnings report on 17 April will provide a better picture but I’m not hopeful for Tesla in 2024. It would need to enact serious change to repair the reputational damage and turn its fortunes around.

When it comes to EVs, I think more promising options to look at currently include Li Auto, BYD, and XPeng.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 last-gasp value stocks I’m considering buying before the ISA deadline

| Royston Wild

Could these value stocks be too cheap to miss following recent share price weakness? Our writer Royston Wild reckons the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying for a winning portfolio

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer details two FTSE 100 shares that she thinks could help build a great portfolio of stocks to boost…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this penny stock stage a storming recovery in 2024 and beyond?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This penny stock has seen its shares struggle recently. Could a better economic picture help boost its performance and shares?

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £10 a day in stocks to build a second income of £400 a month!

| Sumayya Mansoor

A second income isn’t always an additional job. This Fool explains how dividend shares could help build an additional income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could SoundHound AI be the next Nvidia-like growth stock at $8?

| Ben McPoland

This investor considers whether buying one increasingly popular AI growth stock today could be like investing in Nvidia back in…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 50% but forecast to grow fast, this FTSE 250 technology investment looks excellent to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko considers Kainos Group an excellent FTSE 250 company. He reveals why he believes the investment is significantly undervalued.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I think they can: 2 FTSE 100 stocks that can keep chugging higher

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author considers these two FTSE 100 companies to be excellent. But is he going to invest in them? Let's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If the Lloyds share price doesn’t pick up soon, will I sell? No!

| Alan Oscroft

I've been losing money on the Lloyds share price for years. So is it time to sell and run now?…

Read more »