Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 75% and on a 41% discount! Could this trust be a hidden gem for my SIPP?

Down 75% and on a 41% discount! Could this trust be a hidden gem for my SIPP?

This Fool is wondering whether he should add to one badly underperforming investment in his self-invested personal pension (SIPP).

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think it’s fair to say that Schiehallion Fund (LSE: MNTN) isn’t a household name. Yet with a market cap of £720m, this under-the-radar investment trust is fairly large. Unfortunately, after plummeting 60% in the last two years, this holding isn’t as valuable as it once was in my SIPP.

The shares are now trading at a massive 41% discount to the net asset value (NAV) of the fund. And they’re down 75% since late 2021.

So, should I double down on this underperforming holding? Let’s discuss.

What is this strangely named fund?

Schiehallion Fund is run by asset manager Baillie Gifford and named after the mountain in Scotland.

Launched in 2019, it invests in later-stage private businesses that the managers think have the potential to become publicly traded. These are high-growth and potentially world-changing companies.

Unusually however, the fund doesn’t cash in once these firms go public. Instead, it holds on to them in an attempt to capture even more value for shareholders.

For example, it carried on backing fintech companies Wise and Affirm after each had its initial public offering (IPO).

The portfolio

Schiehallion’s largest unlisted holdings include rocket pioneer SpaceX, TikTok owner ByteDance, and Epic Games, the company behind the blockbuster video game Fortnite.

Then there’s Northvolt, the Swedish electric vehicle battery maker, and Stripe, which processes payments online.

These are some of the world’s most exciting private companies. And if they went public today, most would be large enough to be near the top of the FTSE 100. So I like that this isn’t a portfolio chock-a-block with risky start-ups.

The problem, however, is accurately valuing these private companies. Investors have become fearful that they’d be worth less in the open public market. Hence why the shares have been marked down.

Further headwinds

The fund’s value peaked in late 2021, then cratered as interest rates marched higher in a bid to combat rising inflation.

Higher rates pose challenges for growth firms by increasing borrowing costs, reducing the present value of future earnings, and making other assets more attractive than stocks.

Another potential issue I’d highlight here is that the shares are denominated in US dollars. Each share is currently $0.72. So there could be exchange rate risk, depending on how the currencies perform.

It could be a hidden gem

Overall though, I think there’s an attractive opportunity here. The value of the fund should head higher once some of its holdings go public. And that could start happening soon.

For example, reports say Northvolt, which was founded by former Tesla executives in 2017, is planning to list this year at a valuation of around $20bn. That would give a boost to the fund’s underlying valuation.

Moreover, interest rates seem to have peaked and are set to start coming down. So I think that could help boost sentiment around growth companies and also help the shares recover.

Finally, I’d note that Baillie Gifford values each holding at least once per quarter, with outside help by S&P. Therefore, I do think the valuation process is robust.

On balance, I really like the risk-reward set-up here. I get to invest in some of the world’s most exciting private companies at a massive 41% discount. I’d happily buy more shares with spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Schiehallion Fund and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Could NatWest shares be 2024’s number one buy for passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

For those of us looking to earn some long-term passive income, how does NatWest's 7% dividend yield sound? It sounds…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£12K in savings? Here’s how I could turn that into £13K annual passive income

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how investing a lump sum can help her build a passive income stream to enjoy in her…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares are now set to fly over the £4 mark

| Ben McPoland

Once again, Rolls-Royce shares are crushing the FTSE 100. Should I add to my holding of this stock at the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 under the radar FTSE 100 AI stock investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this FTSE 100 pick could be a shrewd investment with its established experience of using AI…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does the beaten-down Diageo share price make it a no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones spent years waiting for the Diageo share price to look like good value, before finally buying it in…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 income shares this month?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of two FTSE 100 shares, both of which have a dividend yield over…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Why is this FTSE 100 stock out of favour with investors?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look under the bonnet of this FTSE 100 stock to get to the bottom of…

Read more »

Growth Shares

1 under-the-radar growth stock to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 growth stock that recently posted its highest revenue in the past five years…

Read more »