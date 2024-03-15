Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Berkeley Group share price is steady after a trading update. Time to buy?

The Berkeley Group share price is steady after a trading update. Time to buy?

In what looks like another tough year for the housing market, the Berkeley Group Holdings share price is holding up. Here’s the latest.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A trading update on 15 March had little effect on the Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE: BKG) share price when the market opened on the day. That’s probably because there were really no surprises.

The update reinforced the firm’s earlier guidance, “to deliver at least £1.5 billion of pre-tax profit across the three years ending 30 April 2026, including pre-tax profit for the current financial year in line with consensus of £550 million“.

Future sales

Those profit forecasts are pretty much bang in line with current broker forecasts. In fact, they’re very close for this year and on that three-year outlook.

If profits like these are the worst that happen in a tough spell for a business, I reckon it could be a good business to be in.

Projected earnings are though still some way behind where they were before Covid. So right now, I’d say liquidity has to be key while we await a housing recovery.

Plenty of cash

Berkeley had £422m net cash on the balance sheet at the halfway stage, and we should see more than that by the end of the year.

The company has also extended its £800m bank facilities to February 2029. With that, and cash set to rise, I don’t think we’re going to be short of a few quid here for the foreseeable future.

How are sales going? Berkeley, which focuses on brownfield regeneration, told us: “All sales for the current year ending 30 April 2024 are secured and we also have more than 70% of sales secured for the next financial year, which is a strong position“.

Time to buy?

As a long-term investment, I reckon this could be a great sector. I won’t tire of pointing out that the UK still has a big housing shortage. And a combination of high demand with short supply has to be a sure recipe for profits.

The problem right now though is that the whole sector seems to be treading water. I’m seeing more thoughts that interest rates won’t fall until the third quarter. And the first cuts are likely to be very small.

I can see pressure on mortgages for some time to come yet. And that could hit short-term dividend yields. As it is, the forecast Berkeley Group yield is only 2%.

The sector

Persimmon posted FY results a few days before this latest news from Berkeley. And again we heard the typical sector talk that 2024 should be another tough year.

But Persimmon reckons it should “at least maintain the 2023 dividend per share in 2024, with a view to growing this over time as market conditions permit“.

The CEO added: “Although the near-term outlook remains uncertain, the significant pent-up demand for homes remains unchanged.”

Bottom line

I’d say that sums up my thoughts on the whole sector. I’m buying and holding for long-term cash generation and dividends. But I could see share price and dividend pressure in the next year or two.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are near 50p, but I think they’ve got a lot further to go

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares are gaining momentum and this Fool thinks they'll keep rising. Here he explains why and explores if he…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

3 neglected FTSE shares I’d consider buying before April’s ISA deadline

| Paul Summers

The end of another tax year is fast approaching. Here are the stocks our writer is thinking of buying with…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £80 a week in shares to target a £500-a-month second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd start building a second income by investing a little bit more than a tenner each…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Market Movers

Can this new £1bn buyback send the Scottish Mortgage share price climbing?

| Alan Oscroft

The Scottish Mortgage share price fell when the Nasdaq slumped. Yet now that the tech index is up again, the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Nvidia shares when ChatGPT came out, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

ChatGPT was the catalyst for an incredible surge in Nvidia shares. This Fool takes a look at how a £5,000…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

5 growth stocks Fools think will benefit from interest rate cuts in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

The last three years have not been too kind to UK-listed growth stocks, with interest rates increasing for 14 consecutive…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 saved up? I’d try and turn that into a £6,281 yearly passive income

| John Fieldsend

If I had £9,000 saved, how much passive income could it turn into? This Fool answers the question and addresses…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 92% since IPO, what’s going on with the THG share price?

| James Beard

Since the company made its stock market debut in September 2020, the THG share price has crashed by over 90%.…

Read more »