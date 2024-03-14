Member Login
Can a Stocks and Shares ISA help me retire early?

This Fool is confident that using his Stocks and Shares ISA will allow him to give up work early. Here he lays out his plan.

Charlie Keough
Image source: Getty Images

I want to know just how effective a Stocks and Shares ISA can really be. I know they’ve made plenty of millionaires. But could it help me retire years before my official retirement age?

I get a £20,000 a year deposit limit with my ISA. When the day comes that I decide I want to pull my money out, I won’t pay anything in tax.

That will help me maximise my returns, which I can then use to enhance my retirement.

My goals

So, I want to give up work as soon as possible. How do I plan on doing it?

First and crucially, I’m starting now. As a 20-something, I’ve got time on my side. I could wait until further down the line to start saving for later life. However, I know how beneficial it’ll be to have my money being active in the stock market for as long as possible.

The end of the tax year is looming, which means the deadline for investing in my ISA is near. I could wait until next year to get going, but I don’t plan on hanging around.

Second, I’m buying dividend shares. The reason for that is simple. With the payments I receive, I reinvest them back into buying more shares of the companies that I part-own. That’s an effective way to build my wealth quicker.

My plan

I have my goals in place. I’m using the power of time and targeting dividend stocks. But what’s next? What should I buy?

Right now, ITV (LSE: ITV) stands out to me. The broadcasting stalwart has had a strong start to the year, with its stock up 12.7%. I’m hoping it will kick on from here.

But a rising share price hasn’t always been the case. In fact, the stock has struggled recently. That’s largely down to a weaker advertising industry. Advertisers are cutting back on spending due to factors such as a sluggish UK economy. As a result, the stock has fallen 47.7% over the last five years.

Nevertheless, what I’m most attracted to is its 7% yield. That’s way above both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 averages. The firm also announced a £235m share buyback scheme for the upcoming year.

Despite its struggles, I think the future looks bright for the business as it continues to shift its focus to its digital platforms, including ITVX, as well as its ITV Studios business.

By 2026, ITV plans to deliver at least £750m of digital revenues. From now until then, it’s also targeting total organic revenue growth of 5% per annum for its Studios operation.

If it achieves this, I think there’s plenty of growing room for its share price in the years to come. Looking at its modest price-to-earnings ratio of just below 10 reinforces this.

A major key?

So, is a Stocks and Shares ISA one of the keys to retiring early? I reckon so.

If I apply the above, I’m confident that I can build a large enough investment pot. With the tax-free funds I’ve accumulated, I’ll apply the ‘4% drawdown’ rule and use the passive income to fund my lifestyle.

