Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My Nvidia stock’s up 107%. What should I do?

My Nvidia stock’s up 107%. What should I do?

Nvidia stock’s been on a surge lately and this Fool has capitalised on it. But is it time to sell? Here, he explains why he’s holding.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I bought some Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock last year. Since then, it’s been on a tear. Today, I’m sitting on a 107.8% gain.

In the 12 months, the artificial intelligence (AI) star is up 281.1%. This year alone, it’s climbed 81.7%, fuelled by another set of impressive results.

What should I do now?

Time to sell?

Well, I’ve a few options. Firstly, I could sell all of my Nvidia shares. I’ve near enough doubled my money. If every stock I bought proved to be fruitful, I’d find investing a lot easier. Doing this makes sense. I shouldn’t be greedy, right?

Well, maybe. But there are other options I could explore. I could partially exit my position. That way, I’d be able to reinvest my profits into other companies that would offer me exposure to the AI industry. I have a few on my radar, including names such as Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, so this could be a smart move.

But what if I think Nvidia is destined to keep rising? Today, a share in the company costs just over $875. Some analysts expect it to break the $1,000 barrier.

More gains to come?

There’s certainly a case to be made for this to happen. AI’s boomed in the last few years. Nvidia is a frontrunner in the industry. In its latest results, founder and CEO Jensen Huang said AI was at its “tipping point”.

The growth the business has produced in recent times has been nothing short of exceptional. Revenue for last year rose 126% to $60.9bn. Net income also soared a whopping 581%.

That’s seriously impressive. And some believe this is just the start for the company. This year, its estimated revenues could grow another 80%.  

A bubble waiting to burst?

But should I be concerned about the hype surrounding the business? There’s fear among investors that the stock’s in a bubble. Its gains have been sublime. But are they sustainable?

With that in mind, could it just be market sentiment and investor hype driving the stock? For example, in the last week, Nvidia has risen 4.4%. But on 8 March, it finished the day 5.6% down. That’s arguably not the sort of large share price swings you’d expect from a company with a $2.2trn market-cap.

There are other threats too. Competition is one. US-China relations and the impact this could have on the firm are also worth considering.

My move

I won’t be selling my Nvidia stock. But I’m cautious of adding to my position right now.

I’m happy with the exposure I have. I’m bullish on the long-term future of the business. However, there’s plenty of attention surrounding Nvidia at the moment. That can drive the stock up, as has been the case. But I’m also wary of a recoil. Could it be that Nvidia has gone too far, too soon?

Investors have come to expect so much from the business. Any sign of a slowdown could spell trouble for the stock. I’ll be sitting tight, for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£10k savings? I’d buy these FTSE 100 shares today to help fund my retirement

| Alan Oscroft

Do we see FTSE 100 stocks as perpetual underperformers, or are they long-term bargain buys? The glass looks more than…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

1 under the radar FTSE 250 defence star investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this FTSE 250 defence stock that may be lesser known than larger competitors, but could be…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

3 tempting high-yielding passive income stocks I like — but are they shrewd buys?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at these passive income stocks. Is their high dividend yield sustainable and should she…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

1 ex-penny stock I’d buy in March while it is 27p

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights hVIVO (AIM:HVO), a fast-growing former penny stock that he's been buying for his ISA portfolio.

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: March’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 in penny shares today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the approach he takes to buying penny shares (or any shares!) and illustrates with an example from…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 100 stocks for beginners?

| Charlie Keough

Investing can seem daunting. But it doesn't have to be. To get going, this Fool would target FTSE 100 stocks.…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

On the rise! I regret not buying these 2 cheap shares earlier. Am I too late?

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley is checking the charts to see if these two cheap shares are still good buys. They both show…

Read more »