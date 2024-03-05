Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how £250 a month could bag me over £3K as a second income

Here’s how £250 a month could bag me over £3K as a second income

Sumayya Mansoor explains her thinking and method of how it’s possible to build a second income stream by investing regularly.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon it’s possible to create a second income from dividend paying stocks.

Let me break down how I could do that, and provide an example pick I’d love to buy to help me if I had the cash to carry out this plan.

The method and maths

Firstly, let’s remember dividends are never guaranteed. They’re paid at the discretion of the business, so there is risk involved here, as with all investments.

I would need a diverse portfolio of stocks that I feel have good fundamentals and prospects to be able to generate cash, and pay consistent dividends.

Let’s say I was able to put £250 per month aside just to invest in stocks. The first thing I would need to do is open a Stocks and Shares ISA or a share dealing account.

Next, I’d start depositing my money and begin investing in stocks with a view to earning dividends.

For the purposes of this article, let’s say I’m aiming to achieve a return of 7%, which is the average rate of return for the FTSE 100 in recent years.

Investing £250 a month, which is £3,000 per year, for 15 years, equates to a total of £45,000. Using the average return I’m hoping to yield, I could earn a second income worth £3,150 per year.

However, the rate of return could drop, making it a longer time for me to achieve my target. Conversely, my rate of return could go up, which means I could achieve my goal even quicker! In addition to this, reinvesting dividends for some time before I start drawing down my income could speed things up.

Smoker’s corner

One stock I reckon could help me achieve my goal would be Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). It is one of the largest tobacco businesses in the world with an extensive history and wide profile.

The shares are down 16% over a 12-month period, from 1,996p at this time last year to current levels of 1,663p.

It’s fair to say tobacco businesses have been under pressure recently, especially when you look at declining share prices. However, I reckon this is due to the rise of ESG investing, coupled with governments prioritising anti-smoking regulations and messaging in recent years.

Plus, recent volatility hasn’t helped either. The looming spectre of a potential ban on smoking could be something that could hurt Imperial moving forward.

Conversely, the investment case looks compelling to me. Based on recent trading, Imperial still makes cash hand over fist, and this allows it to support a generous returns policy. A part of this is tobacco-based alternatives, which have risen in popularity in recent years. Seeing Imperial move with the times to capitalise and continue to perform well is pleasing.

At present, the shares offer a dividend yield of over 8%, which is higher than my target yield in the example above. In addition to this, the shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six.

Overall, investing in quality dividend stocks like Imperial when I can could help me garner a second income stream.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 contrasting dividend stocks investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool details two dividend stocks operating in different industries she feels investors should take a closer look at for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers how much a five grand investment in Rolls-Royce shares would be worth today after just two and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7.2% yield and P/E of 5.8! Is this the best bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Charlie Keough

On the surface, stock in underperforming BT looks like one of the best bargains on the FTSE 100. But is…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Small-Cap Shares

7% dividend yield! Here’s 1 penny stock I’d consider for my portfolio

| Mark David Hartley

I'm looking for high-yield dividend shares with lots of potential to add to my portfolio. This lesser-known penny stock is…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco dividend good enough for my retirement portfolio?

| Ken Hall

The Tesco dividend is one that has caught our writer’s eye of late. Find out why Ken Hall is looking…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Growth Shares

Gold’s almost at all-time highs! These are the UK stocks that should benefit

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the move in gold towards $2,135 an ounce and reveals two UK stocks that could profit from…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share I’d buy to target a £38,579 passive income

| Royston Wild

I'm building a portfolio of formidable FTSE 100 shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here's one I think could…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock today to start making powerful passive income for retirement

| Charlie Keough

Making passive income today will set this Fool up for a more comfortable retirement. Here's an example of how he'd…

Read more »