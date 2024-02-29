Home » Investing Articles » Here’s another top buy from the FTSE 250 I’m considering

Here’s another top buy from the FTSE 250 I’m considering

Oliver Rodzianko considers this FTSE 250 company a stellar choice for his portfolio. It’s on his growth watchlist; so let’s see why.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is full of great companies to invest in, and I think I’ve found another top one.

I’ve never bought a stake in a business like this before. It focuses on the sale and distribution of promotional products. For example, it sells merchandise for organisations, including pens, bags, mugs, t-shirts, and other items that can be branded as a marketing tool.

The name of the firm is 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR), and here’s why I like it.

A growing enterprise

This company has been growing fast recently. Specifically, its earnings per share have been increasing at a rate of 27.7% as an annual average over the past three years. That’s in the top 30% of firms in its industry.

To reflect such exceptional growth, the share price has also been on a long-term rally, rising 698% over the past decade. That equates to an annual return of 70%. That’s remarkably competitive.

A tolerable balance sheet

Understanding if growth can continue depends on the amount of liabilities a company holds. If a company has too much debt on its books, it may mean that it is less able to finance future expansion strategies.

While 4imprint has more liabilities than equity, most of this isn’t typical debt but money that is owed to suppliers from products and services bought in advance. Usually, companies don’t pay interest on these types of purchases, making the balance sheet look a little stronger to me.

Valuation risk

Equally, with fast-growing shares, there’s always a concern that they can become overvalued. While I think the price for this investment isn’t too much of a worry, it certainly isn’t cheap.

As I write, the company has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20. I also looked at its future earnings estimates and compared its valuation to competitors. I think the shares might be trading at a fair price, just.

So the risk here isn’t that I’m buying something for more than it’s worth, but instead that I don’t have any margin of safety in the price if I buy.

Diversification risk

Also, 98% of all of 4imprint’s revenue comes from North America, meaning that if something severe affects this market, almost the entire business could crumble.

Additionally, the business doesn’t seem that diversified in what it produces and serves as operationally. That means that if demand in its core revenue-generating segment fails, it could also have a significantly hard time.

How I like to invest

This company looks good, but I like to invest with a margin of safety. Just like great businesses, I want a moat around my money, and I’m not sure 4imprint provides this.

In fact, while I think there’s a high level of growth to come from here on out, I could see a future where the business falls out of favour quite quickly. If I am going to take a stake in it, I’ll make sure it’s a small portion of my portfolio. Therefore, if something goes wrong, I have balance from my other investments.

That’s the power of great diversification when investing. As the Foolish (capital F!) way, it helps to make me sleep well at night, knowing that I don’t have all my eggs in one basket.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Haleon share price jumped 6% higher today

| Ben McPoland

As the Haleon share price rises, our writer considers whether he should add this consumer healthcare stock to his portfolio.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Last-minute ISA buys! 2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d grab before April’s deadline

| Royston Wild

Aviva and Greencoat UK Wind shares look stunningly cheap at current prices. Here Royston Wild explains why he's looking to…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Should I buy, as the Ocado share price perks up on FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price is steady, as the online retail giant reports a big fall in 2023 losses. Is it…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A “once in a lifetime” opportunity for Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

One firm is hoping now is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for UK nuclear companies. Our writer reveals whether…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is dirt cheap and profits are flying. So why am I worried?

| Harvey Jones

After today's positive full-year results, I expected the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) share price to be doing better than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a steal below $200?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock has fallen 19% so far in 2024. Currently hovering around $200, this Fool checks if now is the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for my passive income portfolio in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I want to build a portfolio of dividend stocks that pay enough passive income to retire comfortably. Here are my…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Direct Line shares soar 25% on takeover bid!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Direct Line shares surged by a quarter on Wednesday, after receiving a takeover bid from a Belgian rival. But the…

Read more »