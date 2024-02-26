Home » Investing Articles » 7% yield and P/E of 5.5! Is the beaten-down BT share price now too cheap to resist?

7% yield and P/E of 5.5! Is the beaten-down BT share price now too cheap to resist?

The BT share price has been dirt cheap for years. The dividend has looked irresistible. Yet it’s been a terrible buy. Is that about to change?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT (LSE: BT.A) share price is the stuff of investor nightmares, having fallen more than three-quarters over the last decade.

BT is the ultimate falling knife and it won’t seem to stop. Its shares are down 53.12% over five years, 22.08% over one year and 7.53% over the last month. Any investor brave or foolhardy enough to make a grab for the stock will have sent their portfolio straight to A&E.

The FTSE 100 telecoms giant has looked cheap for years and paid a heap of dividends, but that’s little consolation if its shares just fall and fall.

This stock is a danger to my portfolio

Over five years, the only FTSE 100 stocks to fall faster are Vodafone Group and International Consolidated Airlines.

Neither of those two tempt me, but BT does. I’ve been toying with buying it for years. Deciding against it was one of my better investment decisions. When it comes to portfolio-building, the shares we don’t buy can be just as decisive as those we do.

And yet I keep coming back to it. Today, BT trades at just 5.5 times earnings. Just how cheap is that? It’s forecast to yield a mighty 7%, with dividends covered 2.5 times by earnings.

This is exactly the type of stock I’ve been buying lately, mostly financials like Lloyds Banking Group, Legal & General Group and wealth manager M&G. Adding BT to the mix would diversify my portfolio into the telecoms sector. Surely its shares can’t fall forever, can they?

Except they have. As investors have discovered, again and again. So what makes this time different?

Some investment experts still believe in it. On 2 February, Citi gave BT a boost by reiterating its ‘buy’ rating, citing its restructuring efforts and slightly easier “operating expense pressures”. Yet it still warned that Q4 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would decline 25%, worse than the 17% drop reported in Q3.

BT boosted revenues last year, but only at the expense of annoying customers with inflation-busting 14.4% mid-contract prices rises. It’s also cutting costs and this time staff will feel the pain, with 55,000 of the global workforce – more than 40% – to be “streamlined” by 2030.

Still risky, still tempting

Its Openreach broadband rollout is slowly starting to deliver. The fibre to the premises (FTTP) programme expanded to 13m premises in the nine months to 31 December, with work on a further 6m under way. Openreach added 432,000 new customers in Q3 alone. Reported profit before tax rose 15% to almost £1.5bn over the period.

BT is still a strong brand. New CEO Allison Kirkby is keen to continue its turnaround plan and predecessor Philip Jansen may have been right to blame some of the company’s woes on City short-termism. Long-sighted investors could benefit from the next leg of the recovery, provided they’re patient and willing to risk short-term losses.

At some point, BT shares have to stop falling, I feel. When they do, the recovery could be swift. Investors who get in early will reap the biggest rewards. The problem is that investors have been telling themselves this for years, and are hurting as a result.

Buying BT is hugely tempting and hugely risky and I won’t know if I’m brave enough until I actually click the ‘buy’ button and commit myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Does the Barclays share price make it a no-brainer buy for 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

The Barclays share price gained a little ground on February's FY2023 results. Here's why I think there could be a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As the Bunzl share price wobbles on FY results, do I see a top passive income buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Bunzl share price fell 5% on FY2023 results, but margins are up and the dividend's now been lifted for…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Will I miss out if I don’t buy more of this star FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Simon Watkins

Despite rising steadily over recent years, this FTSE 100 stock is still undervalued against its peers and it looks set…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares from the UK technology sector for the AI boom

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has found a set of cheap shares that he thinks could be perfectly positioned for him to capitalise…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

I’d buy these FTSE 250 stocks and hold them for a decade

| Charlie Keough

This Fools thinks buying FTSE 250 stocks is a great way to build wealth. Here are two he'd buy today…

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO stock at $5?

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock is trading at a four-year low following an analyst downgrade. Is this a golden opportunity for me to…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Growth Shares

This EV-linked penny stock looks dead cheap to me at 30p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a penny stock with a unique exploration project for rare earth deposits here in the UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why is ‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ buying this under-the-radar AI stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether a rarely-talked-about stock held by the man often seen as the UK’s Warren Buffett is a…

Read more »