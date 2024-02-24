Home » Investing Articles » Aviva share price: 3 reasons to consider buying for 2024

Aviva share price: 3 reasons to consider buying for 2024

The Aviva share price is still lower then when I bought some nearly a decade ago. Here’s why I’m thinking of buying more in 2024.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Aviva plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aviva (LSE: AV.) share price has not been kind to me since I bought back in 2015. Still, I’ve had some nice dividends to help keep me going.

The past six months have brought a share price upturn. But we’re still looking at a 20% drop in five years.

That low share price, or rather the valuation that goes with it, is one of the reasons I might buy more in 2024.

1: Undervaluation

Before I look at numbers, I must point out one thing. We should expect a stock valuation to be weak when a company is going through a tough patch.

Even before the pandemic, Aviva was struggling to reshape itself. It was too bloated and unfocused to compete against slimmer and more efficient competitors.

Then we had the 2020 stock market crash, and all that came in the years after. And much of the pain that insurance stocks have gone through must be justified.

Right now, there’s a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14, with FY results due on 7 March. That doesn’t seem good value, but it’s based on today’s tough earnings.

Earnings growth forecasts show the P/E coming down to 9.5 in two years. If they’re right, that could look cheap.

2: Cash generation

One reason I like the insurance sector in general is that it’s a great long-term cash generator.

Aviva is on a 7% dividend yield now, and forecasts have it rising above 8% by 2025. The dividend has been a bit erratic in the past few years, though many others have too.

But, this is a cyclical sector, and I do expect to see some weak years in the decades ahead. That means long-term valuations should be lower than the FTSE 100 average.

And hoping for a steady 7%-8% dividend every year would, I think, be a bit optimistic.

Still, in Aviva’s Q3 update, CEO Amanda Blanc said: “I am extremely confident that Aviva will continue to deliver more for shareholders, and we reiterate our guidance for a total dividend of c.33.4p for 2023, and further regular and sustainable returns of surplus capital.”

The firm also said it expects “to beat our own funds generation (£1.5bn p.a. by 2024) and cash remittances (>£5.4bn cumulative 2022-24) targets, and to deliver our target of £750m gross cost reduction by 2024 one year early“.

3: Outlook

We’ve already seen what City forecasts say, and they seem to be upbeat. We need to take care, though, as they do often get it wrong.

We’ve also see the firm’s own outlook. I know they’re always upbeat. But Aviva has put some numbers on it, so we have something to measure against.

Falling inflation and interest rate cuts should, I hope, boost the whole sector. There’s a risk we won’t see them for a while yet, though.

And I’m still not sure if the Aviva share price valuation might be high enough for now, with the volatility of its business. On balance, though, I might buy more to pocket some long-term dividend cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 reasons why I’m loading up on FTSE 100 shares

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks FTSE 100 shares look cheap. With that, he plans to continue snapping them up today. Here's one…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Why wait? I’d buy FTSE 100 shares now before the next stock market rally!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd snap up what he sees as bargain FTSE 100 shares now rather than waiting in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time for me to change my tune about Rolls-Royce shares?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has steered clear of buying Rolls-Royce shares. But after its recent performance, he's reconsidering his stance. Here's why.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

These 2 shares could bank me £328 a month in second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two FTSE stocks that have above-average dividend yields that could pay out a generous second income…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

This passive income plan is simple – but could earn me thousands!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how putting a fiver a day to work in the stock market might help him earn thousands…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Charticle

After record profits, are Lloyds shares a buy, sell, or hold?

| Stephen Wright

As Lloyds pulls in pre-tax profits of £7.5bn, boosts its dividend, and continues to repurchase shares, are the company’s shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

NatWest shares: is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the way?

| Stephen Wright

Should investors get ready for a unique opportunity as the UK government plans to sell off its NatWest shares later…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 charts that indicate this FTSE 100 stock is a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

The dividend yield on Unilever shares is at a 10-year high. And Stephen Wright also sees positive signs for the…

Read more »