Home » Investing Articles » I bought 422 Glencore shares in July and 232 in September. Here’s what they’re worth now

I bought 422 Glencore shares in July and 232 in September. Here’s what they’re worth now

Glencore shares have had a rough ride leaving Harvey Jones out of pocket. Should he cut his losses or average down and buy more of them?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I thought Glencore (LSE: GLEN) shares looked good value when I spent £2,000 buying 422 of them on 26 July last year at 472.6p. 

They looked even better value when I averaged down and bought another 232 on 1 September at 428.9p for £1,000. That was at a discount of 9.2% to my original purchase.

Glencore shares are even cheaper today at 379.9p. So far I’m down 17.11% overall, and my original £3k has shrunk to £2,485. I’m sitting on a paper loss of £515. It’s easily the worst performer out of the 25 stocks and investment trusts in my self-invested personal pension (SIPP) over the last year.

This stock is going down

So here’s the question. Is the Glencore share price even better value after its latest downwards lurch and should I dive in again?

I like buying out-of-favour stocks in principle, as it allows me to get a cheaper entry price. It’s risky though. Share prices usually fall for a reason, and there’s no guarantee they will recover.

Glencore has been hit by economic problems afflicting China, the world’s main consumer of metals and minerals. There’s little the board can do about that, aside from sit back and hope it recovers. Commodity stocks are cyclical and investors have to accept that.

I don’t expect a quick recovery in China — the latest stimulus package had only a short-lived effect — but it will hopefully come given time.

Cobalt, nickel and zinc prices have all fallen sharply, while Glencore has also been hit by falling energy prices, particularly coal and liquid natural gas (LNG), and to a lesser extent, oil.

On Wednesday (21 February), it reported that full-year adjusted 2023 EBITDA had fallen by half, from $34.06bn to $17.1bn. This sent the stock down another 5.6%, hitting a new 52-week low of 365.31p along the way. Over 12 months, the Glencore share price is down 23.3%.

When I bought Glencore shares they were yielding more than 8%. Sadly, I won’t be getting that kind of income for some time.

Volatile dividend income

In 2022, it lavished shareholders with $7.1bn. That’s now being cut to just $1.6bn for 2023. The savings will pay off the cost of purchasing its a 77% stake in Teck’s Elk Valley Resources (EVR) business last year.

That’s probably a better use of the company’s cash but not much fun for me. Consensus suggests a yield of 3.71% in 2024, less than half of what I hoped for and below the FTSE 100 average of around 3.9%. Such are the risks of buying dividend stocks, as the income is never guaranteed. Commodity stocks are particularly volatile in this respect.

I won’t sell my Glencore shares though. Today, interest rates are high and the global economy is down in the dumps. Yet I think both are nearing the turning point. Instead of selling at today’s lows, I’ll invest another £1k or £2k the moment I have the cash. Trading at 11.2 times earnings, Glencore shares look good value. Wait. Haven’t I said that before?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m investing most of my savings in FTSE 100 shares!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in FTSE 100 shares is one of the best ways that UK investors can make long-term returns.…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

When cheap markets meet favourable conditions, sentiment flips very quickly

| Malcolm Wheatley

London’s stock market is cheap — some sectors, even cheaper. Given a change in sentiment, the uprating could be substantial.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Empty Stocks and Shares ISA? I’d snap up these 3 stocks to start with!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how she would start to build wealth from scratch with an empty Stocks and Shares ISA and…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

7.7% yield and going cheap! Why is this unknown FTSE 250 stock flying?

| Tom Rodgers

It's no household name, but there's one FTSE 250 stock with a high dividend yield and booming profits that looks…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’d stop staring at the Nvidia share price and buy this FTSE 100 stock instead

| Ben McPoland

This writer reckons there is a smarter way to invest in Nvidia today without taking on stock-specific risk. Here is…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Top Stocks

5 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

These 3 FTSE 250 stocks offer me the highest dividend yields, but should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers FTSE 250 shares with a very high yield, but questions whether the income is going to be…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 takeover target DS Smith a great buy?

| Tom Rodgers

A mega-merger between FTSE 100 giants DS Smith and Mondi has the City abuzz. But is there any value in…

Read more »