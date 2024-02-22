Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia stock soars as it beats earnings estimates

Nvidia stock soars as it beats earnings estimates

Another set of strong results has Nvidia stock on the rise. This Fool breaks down the update and explores whether he should buy more shares.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just seems to keep delivering. As I write, it’s up 9.1% pre-market following the $1.7trn company’s latest earnings release.

Its performance in the last few years has taken the market by storm. It’s up 45% alone this year. In the last 12 months, it’s jumped a whopping 225.1%.

I already own shares in the rising tech company. Right now, I’m sitting on an impressive 73.5% return. Would it be greedy of me to buy more?

Another strong performance

It’s becoming a bit of a trend for Nvidia to outperform market expectations, isn’t it? Once again, the business beat earnings estimates in the fourth quarter.

For the quarter ended 28 January, revenue reached $22.1bn, topping analysts’ estimates of $20.6bn and rising 265% from a year ago. For the year, its revenue jumped 126% to $60.9bn.

Earnings per share also outperformed forecasts, coming in at $5.16. That trumped Wall Street’s prediction of $4.64.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, net income soared 769% versus last year, to $12.3bn. That was also a 33% increase from the third quarter.

Looking forward, the business expects to keep up its strong growth in the coming quarter. It highlighted that sales are expected to top $24bn. Analysts had forecast sales of $22.17bn.

Demand is surging

Nvidia has been incredibly popular with investors. Reading the latest numbers, it’s clear to see why.

The main driving force behind its impressive performance stems from surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips for servers, especially in its Data Center business, where revenues were up 409% year on year. This division includes sales of its in-demand graphics processing units (GPUs), including its latest H100 GPU.

Speaking on its performance, founder and CEO Jensen Huang stated: “Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations”.

The risks

With the amount of hype surrounding Nvidia, it would be easy to think buying its shares would come risk-free. But that’s never the case.

Investors have pushed the stock up massively in the last year or so. Every time the business releases another impressive update, it soars. However, I never invest in companies just for short-term gains. I buy for the long term. There’s always the risk it could tumble should it miss its next earnings or if there is a market correction.

The industry it operates in is fast evolving. And as quickly as Nvidia has entered the frame, so could a competitor. One of its main rivals is Advanced Micro Devices. Like Nvidia, it too has experienced exciting growth in recent times.

Being greedy?

That said, I don’t think I’m being greedy by wanting to buy more Nvidia stock today. And if I had the cash, I’d do so.

The stock has surged in recent times. And there’s plenty about the business that excites me. In the years and decades to come, I think it can continue to strengthen.

I’m wary of potential volatility. But I think Nvidia could be a winner for me over the next decade and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d target an ‘autopilot’ second income without investing in the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

A second income that runs like clockwork – that’s why many of us invest. But one problem rears its ugly…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares still look dirt cheap to me!

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares look undervalued with defence spending across the globe set to rise. Discover below whether our writer is…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares an excellent buy after 2023’s record profits?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are on the ropes despite news of better-than-forecast earnings for 2023. Is the FTSE bank now too cheap…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

HSBC shares have collapsed by over 8%. I’d rush to buy

| Charlie Keough

HSBC shares took a massive hit following the release of the bank's 2023 results. This Fool now sees an opportunity…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how many FTSE 100 shares I’d likely need for £1,000 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

I think dividend shares are a great way to build a passive income stream. I'm wondering how many I'd need…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy FTSE 250 dividend shares this cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 might be thought of as the place to find growth share bargains. But I see some of…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Dividend star Legal & General’s share price is down 11%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General’s share price looks very undervalued against its peers, pays a high dividend that is set to get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is flying on record-breaking results!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price has more than tripled in a year! Will it continue to fly in 2024 following its…

Read more »