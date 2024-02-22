Home » Investing Articles » Just how high could the Nvidia share price go? Here’s what the experts say

Just how high could the Nvidia share price go? Here’s what the experts say

Jon Smith explains why the Nvidia share price has been continuing to rocket higher, as well as sharing some forecasts from the top banks.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After releasing some blockbuster results yesterday (21 February), the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has again rocketed higher. The stock has jumped by 225% over the past year, as the demand related to artificial intelligence (AI) has taken off. Yet for an investor like me that hasn’t bought the stock yet, is there still potential for it to go higher?

Why Nvidia is the hot stock right now

Before I get onto the share price forecasts from some of the top analysts, it’s important to understand why the growth stock has rallied so much over the past year.

The main driver comes from the H100 graphic card accelerator. This is a key component for any business looking to build on AI, as the technology behind the card enables it to process heavy workloads.

Large companies are buying this, along with other related hardware and software, from Nvidia. The business has been around since 1993, but the rapid rise in AI has meant that it’s only over the past year or so that things have taken off.

An incredible statistic following the latest earnings is that for Q4 ’23, revenue hit $22.1bn. This was more that it generated for the whole year in 2021!

Looking at share price targets

The stock closed yesterday at $674, although it’s expected to open today around 9% higher following the release of the results after the market closed.

Several of the major bank research teams have put out forecasts indicating that a further move higher could be on the cards. For example, the HSBC price target is $880, with Goldman Sachs at $875 and JP Morgan at $850.

In fact, the lowest price target from a major bank that I can see is Morgan Stanley with $795. All of these figures are price forecasts for the next 12 months.

Clearly, given the current share price, the experts feel that we haven’t reached the peak yet.

Throwing my hat in the ring

Although I’m not going to pin an exact price forecast on the stock, I agree that it can go higher from here. A key factor in my view is the forward price-to-earnings ratio. This uses the 12 month forecasted earnings per share and compares it to the current share price.

For Nvidia, this sits at 40 right now. When I compare this to tech peers, this isn’t expensive. Considering that it’s the hot stock of the moment and has jumped by 225%, I’d argue that it’s lower than I expected!

The last time I can remember such a buzz around a stock that was rocketing higher, it was Tesla a couple of years ago. I remember writing about it at the time when the P/E ratio was above 200. That should put things in perspective.

Bringing it all together, it’s clear that the experts (and my humble self) agree that Nvidia can keep going. Of course, there’s the risk that other competitors catch up and take valuable market share away going forward. Further, even the top analysts do get things wrong, with forecasts not being in any way a guarantee of the future. Yet based on the growth trajectory, it doesn’t appear the party is over.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d target an ‘autopilot’ second income without investing in the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

A second income that runs like clockwork – that’s why many of us invest. But one problem rears its ugly…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares still look dirt cheap to me!

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares look undervalued with defence spending across the globe set to rise. Discover below whether our writer is…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares an excellent buy after 2023’s record profits?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are on the ropes despite news of better-than-forecast earnings for 2023. Is the FTSE bank now too cheap…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

HSBC shares have collapsed by over 8%. I’d rush to buy

| Charlie Keough

HSBC shares took a massive hit following the release of the bank's 2023 results. This Fool now sees an opportunity…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how many FTSE 100 shares I’d likely need for £1,000 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

I think dividend shares are a great way to build a passive income stream. I'm wondering how many I'd need…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy FTSE 250 dividend shares this cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 might be thought of as the place to find growth share bargains. But I see some of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock soars as it beats earnings estimates

| Charlie Keough

Another set of strong results has Nvidia stock on the rise. This Fool breaks down the update and explores whether…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Dividend star Legal & General’s share price is down 11%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General’s share price looks very undervalued against its peers, pays a high dividend that is set to get…

Read more »