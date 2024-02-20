Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before March [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
- In January, GSK announced that its drug Nucala (mepolizumab) has been approved in China for the treatment of severe asthma. Given the significant air pollution issues, asthma has become a major health concern in China, affecting millions with severe cases.
- Last December, the European Commission also granted marketing authorisation for GSK’s ‘Jemperli’ to treat certain endometrial cancers.
- This global biopharma giant is currently valued at just 10.7 times trailing earnings and offers a 3.6% dividend yield. This is far lower than the global pharmaceutical sector average of 35x and the FTSE 100 index average of 14x.
- The potential cost of Zantac litigation has disproportionately overshadowed the improved and increasingly attractive growth story GSK delivered in 2023.
- Analysts estimate GSK’s earnings for 2026 and beyond are well above consensus as new pipeline launches.