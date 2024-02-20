Home » Investing Articles » Down 25%, where will the British American Tobacco share price go next?

Down 25%, where will the British American Tobacco share price go next?

The British American Tobacco share price has taken a hit. But this Fool isn’t deterred. He think’s now could be the time to buy.

Posted by Charlie Keough Published
| More on:

Image source: British American Tobacco

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) share price is down 25.2% in the last year. I think the stock could now be one of the best bargains on the FTSE 100.

I’m already a shareholder in the tobacco stalwart. But at their current price, I think the shares could be a screaming buy.

A dying industry?

Now, I know what many investors will think. The company sells cigarettes. Isn’t that a dying industry?

Well, I can’t argue with that. Governments across the world have made no secret of their desire to eradicate smoking. As we push towards a ‘smoke-free’ society, this could harm British American Tobacco.

We saw this most recently in its 2023 results. Where before it was assumed that brands sold in its US market, such as Newport, were expected to have an indefinite life, the business now estimates these brands to have a useful economic life “not exceeding 30 years”.

Last year, it sold 555bn cigarettes. Those sales made up 81% of its revenue. So, it’s clearly still heavily reliant on these sales. ESG (environmental, social, governance)-focused investors will no doubt be avoiding buying the stock any time soon.

New Categories excels

But 555bn is a massive number, right? And while in years to come we may see smoking become extinct, this won’t be for some time. Right now, it’s still a huge market.

On top of that, I’m not too worried about that. That’s because British American Tobacco has made great strides in its New Categories division, which sells vapour and oral products. For 2023, revenue for this division jumped an impressive 21%. It marked the first year that it turned a profit. That’s two years ahead of schedule.

A meaty yield

There’s also another major draw that comes with a beaten-down share price. A whopping 9.8% dividend yield. If I wanted to find a higher yield on the FTSE 100, I’d be hard-pressed. In fact, my only options would be Vodafone and Phoenix Group Holdings.

As if its meaty yield wasn’t enough, there’s also the fact it’s a Dividend Aristocrat. The business has increased its annual payout for almost 25 years. Of course, dividends are never guaranteed. But that incredible track record makes me confident of receiving a payment.

As a shareholder, it was also pleasant to read in the firm’s full-year results its intentions to look to return value to shareholders. British American Tobacco owns a 30% stake in ITC, India’s largest cigarette manufacturer. However, it’s planning a partial sale in the months to come. With the money it receives, investors are optimistic the business will implement share buybacks.

Where next?

So, where will the British American Tobacco share price head next? I’m hoping it’ll be upwards.

The business faces a major challenge in the years to come as it adapts to changing consumer trends and government regulations. However, it showed its potential last year, posting a strong performance in its alternative products range. The extra income is a bonus too.

If I had the cash, I’d add to my position with the intention to hold onto my shares for the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks I’d snap up in a heartbeat!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is on the look out for quality dividend stocks and earmarks these two firms as great options to…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think UK shares could be primed to shine in the next decade

| Charlie Keough

UK shares have been through a volatile spell. But this Fool thinks that presents an opportunity to snap up bargain…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start making powerful passive income from scratch

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to generate passive income from buying dividend shares. He details how he'd do it today if he…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With just £300 a month, can I make half a million by investing in FTSE 250 dividend shares?

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool UK writer is considering a strategy to save half a million pounds by investing £300 a month in…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

After its 2023 annual results, will the InterContinental Hotels (IHG) share price keep on climbing?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at where he thinks the InterContinental Hotels (IHG) share price could end up long term…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

2 cheap FTSE 100 ideas I’m looking to buy before they get expensive

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two FTSE 100 ideas that are down over the past year to the extent that he…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price soars as it targets £10bn reward for shareholders

| Charlie Keough

The Barclays share price has jumped following the release of its 2023 results. This Fool explains why he'd buy the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’d start investing with just £40 today

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author uses his own financial journey as a way to explain how he'd start investing if he had just…

Read more »